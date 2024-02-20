Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Red Bull Powertrains has the opportunity for an undergraduate student to be part of their Business Performance team. The placement will be for one year from the summer of 2024.

On this placement you will be assisting in providing technical aid to other departments to improve the time and cost efficiency of the business, amongst a number of other things.

You will be working towards a mechanical engineering degree or equivalent to be considered for this placement.

Applications close on 27th February 2024.

The Vintage Sports-Car Club has the opening for a Media and Administrative Co-ordinator, a role that is pivotal in enhancing the brand’s digital presence and engaging with their community.

In this role you will be creating, curating and scheduling compelling content, including graphics, videos and articles. The role will cover a host of areas including social media management, website management, general administration and media and public relations.

You will have proven experience in social media management and digital content creation.

Applications are to be received by 5th March 2024.

Caterham Cars are looking for a Motorsport Championship Assistant. This is an entry-level opportunity to join their administrative team. They are the UK’s largest motorsport series, with nearly 200 drivers across six championships, and with 50 new drivers coming out of their Caterham Academy each year.

This role will be both office based and attending events, and across the two you will be providing communication with competitors throughout the year and assisting with management of the extended event team including ordering and setting up hospitality.

The successful candidate will be very outgoing, confident and a friendly personality.

AO Racing are looking for a P2 Mechanic to join their team.

AO Racing was formed in 2022 and have expanded their team to a 2 car GTD and LMP2 IMSA programme. As a P2 Mechanic you will travel with the team to races and tests, ensuring the proper functioning of the car for successful and flawless on-track performance.

For this role you will be required to have experience as a mechanic on an ORECA LMP2, in IMSA, WEC or European Le Mans.

As the Head of Brand Marketing Campaigns with McLaren Racing you will be leading the development and delivery of their major marketing campaigns.

Aspects of this role will include planning the annual calendar of key marketing moments 12-18 months ahead of delivery, leading the delivery of each major campaign and planning the commercial strategy for the marketing calendar.