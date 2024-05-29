All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
General

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here.

Upd:
Motorsport Jobs of the week

Photo by: Uncredited

1. McLaren Racing - Early Careers Pathway 2024 - Woking

McLaren Racing is accepting applications for their Early Career Pathways 2024 programme.

Here you can register which types of roles you would be interested in as a career.

There are opportunities for apprenticeships, internships, graduate programmes, trainee programmes and work experience within the team.

2. Red Bull Racing - Marketing Operations Student Placement (2024/25) - Milton Keynes

Red Bull Racing has the opportunity for undergraduate students to spend a year as part of their Marketing team.

This is a placement that will run from the summer of 2024 for one year and will involve providing support to the Data, Insights and Analytics team.

It would beneficial if candidates were familiar with technical languages such as Python, SQL or R.

Applications close on 5 June 2024.

3. FIA - F1 Data Engineer - Geneva

The FIA is recruiting a F1 Data Engineer as part of the FIA Electronics Department.

This position will be based at their headquarters in Geneva and will involve some travel to championship events.

The role of Data Engineer is involved in all stages of the product life cycle which includes idea generation, user interviews, planning, design, prototyping, execution, shipping and iteration.

The right candidate will have a bachelor or master’s degree in computer science or software engineering.

4. BARC - Volunteer Manager British Automobile Racing Club - Thruxton

The British Automobile Racing Club (BARC) are looking for a Volunteer Manager.

In this role you will support the department to deliver high-profile motorsport events including BTCC and all of the BARC’s race meetings as well as other competition department activities, e.g. Goodwood. This will include managing all aspects of the BARC volunteer experience covering administration, rewards, recruitment and deployment at BARC events.

5. Motorsport Network - Global Partnerships Manager - London

Motorsport Network has a vacancy for a Global Partnerships Manager.

You will drive commercial content and event sponsorship initiatives, architecting proactive programs and providing creative solutions that arise through an ideation and execution process.

This role is based in London and where applicable there will be global travel.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Friday favourite: When Italian partners ruled the world with BMW
Next article Magazine: F1 Monaco GP and Indy 500 review

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

Latest news

Ricciardo's focus on improving F1 performance, not securing new RB contract

Ricciardo's focus on improving F1 performance, not securing new RB contract

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Ricciardo's focus on improving F1 performance, not securing new RB contract
Is F1 2024's split between the top and bottom five teams over?

Is F1 2024's split between the top and bottom five teams over?

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Is F1 2024's split between the top and bottom five teams over?
Martin set for factory Ducati MotoGP promotion in 2025

Martin set for factory Ducati MotoGP promotion in 2025

MGP MotoGP
Italian GP
Martin set for factory Ducati MotoGP promotion in 2025
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer

The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success
How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing

How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing

Plus
Plus
General
By Marcus Simmons
How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Plus
Plus
General
By James Newbold
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation

The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation

Plus
Plus
General
By James Newbold
The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe