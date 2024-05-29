Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here.
Photo by: Uncredited
1. McLaren Racing - Early Careers Pathway 2024 - Woking
McLaren Racing is accepting applications for their Early Career Pathways 2024 programme.
Here you can register which types of roles you would be interested in as a career.
There are opportunities for apprenticeships, internships, graduate programmes, trainee programmes and work experience within the team.
2. Red Bull Racing - Marketing Operations Student Placement (2024/25) - Milton Keynes
Red Bull Racing has the opportunity for undergraduate students to spend a year as part of their Marketing team.
This is a placement that will run from the summer of 2024 for one year and will involve providing support to the Data, Insights and Analytics team.
It would beneficial if candidates were familiar with technical languages such as Python, SQL or R.
Applications close on 5 June 2024.
3. FIA - F1 Data Engineer - Geneva
The FIA is recruiting a F1 Data Engineer as part of the FIA Electronics Department.
This position will be based at their headquarters in Geneva and will involve some travel to championship events.
The role of Data Engineer is involved in all stages of the product life cycle which includes idea generation, user interviews, planning, design, prototyping, execution, shipping and iteration.
The right candidate will have a bachelor or master’s degree in computer science or software engineering.
4. BARC - Volunteer Manager British Automobile Racing Club - Thruxton
The British Automobile Racing Club (BARC) are looking for a Volunteer Manager.
In this role you will support the department to deliver high-profile motorsport events including BTCC and all of the BARC’s race meetings as well as other competition department activities, e.g. Goodwood. This will include managing all aspects of the BARC volunteer experience covering administration, rewards, recruitment and deployment at BARC events.
5. Motorsport Network - Global Partnerships Manager - London
Motorsport Network has a vacancy for a Global Partnerships Manager.
You will drive commercial content and event sponsorship initiatives, architecting proactive programs and providing creative solutions that arise through an ideation and execution process.
This role is based in London and where applicable there will be global travel.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Ricciardo's focus on improving F1 performance, not securing new RB contract
Is F1 2024's split between the top and bottom five teams over?
Martin set for factory Ducati MotoGP promotion in 2025
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer
Autosport Plus
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success
How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments