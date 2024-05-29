Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

McLaren Racing is accepting applications for their Early Career Pathways 2024 programme.

Here you can register which types of roles you would be interested in as a career.

There are opportunities for apprenticeships, internships, graduate programmes, trainee programmes and work experience within the team.

Red Bull Racing has the opportunity for undergraduate students to spend a year as part of their Marketing team.

This is a placement that will run from the summer of 2024 for one year and will involve providing support to the Data, Insights and Analytics team.

It would beneficial if candidates were familiar with technical languages such as Python, SQL or R.

Applications close on 5 June 2024.

The FIA is recruiting a F1 Data Engineer as part of the FIA Electronics Department.

This position will be based at their headquarters in Geneva and will involve some travel to championship events.

The role of Data Engineer is involved in all stages of the product life cycle which includes idea generation, user interviews, planning, design, prototyping, execution, shipping and iteration.

The right candidate will have a bachelor or master’s degree in computer science or software engineering.

The British Automobile Racing Club (BARC) are looking for a Volunteer Manager.

In this role you will support the department to deliver high-profile motorsport events including BTCC and all of the BARC’s race meetings as well as other competition department activities, e.g. Goodwood. This will include managing all aspects of the BARC volunteer experience covering administration, rewards, recruitment and deployment at BARC events.

Motorsport Network has a vacancy for a Global Partnerships Manager.

You will drive commercial content and event sponsorship initiatives, architecting proactive programs and providing creative solutions that arise through an ideation and execution process.

This role is based in London and where applicable there will be global travel.