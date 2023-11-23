Magazine: F1 Las Vegas GP analysis, WEC season review

The Las Vegas GP weekend was a mixed bag. The newest Formula 1 event was always going to struggle to live up to the hype, and the on-track problems that led to the damage of Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari, the delay of FP2 and ejection of fans was a bad start. But when the proper action got going, the high-speed street circuit provided one of the better contests of 2023.

What the event could really have done with was a shock winner, which by this season’s standards simply means a non-Red Bull. And, as Alex Kalinauckas explains in our in-depth report, Ferrari star Leclerc really should have won this one.

As well as the GP drama, we also look at the wider Las Vegas issues and what could be improved for the second edition next year.

Toyota was the team to beat as the Hypercar era of the World Endurance Championship really hit its stride this season. Gary Watkins explains how the titles were won and picks out his top 10 drivers in our 10-page review – and it’s not a Toyota driver who gets the #1 spot.

Toyota also scored big in the World Rally Championship in 2023 and Tom Howard was in Japan to watch the home team score a 1-2-3 in the season finale, led by Welshman Elfyn Evans.

There was domination of sorts in Macau as F3 returned last weekend. We’ve known that Luke Browning was a standout talent for a while, but the regular F3 season hadn’t suggested that the 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award winner would be a force around the unforgiving streets. But he was. Jamie Klein was there and reports on the Macau GP and GT World Cup.

The Roger Albert Clark Rally is coming up this week and Paul Lawrence investigates the Triumph TR7 effort with Chris Ingram that hopes to challenge the Ford Escort hordes, while Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Adam Smalley is our guest columnist.

