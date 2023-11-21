Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Scuderia AlphaTauri are looking for a passionate and excellent student to join their UK Headquarters as Strategy Engineer Placement Student. During your 13 months' placement in the VPG Department you will conduct live race strategy and competitor analysis during race events from the factory Operation Room and support the development of strategy simulations tools, models and analysis techniques.

You must be at least 1 year into your undergraduate degree and have experience in data analytics techniques and software (PowerBI, Tableau). You should have strong knowledge of programming in MATLAB or Python, and other knowledge in coding language (i.e. C sharp) and experience in machine learning and artificial intelligence will be an advantage.

Lola Cars - one of the world’s iconic motorsport brands, and the most successful manufacturer of customer racing cars of all time - are looking for an experienced Head of Control Systems.

The Head of Control Systems role is responsible for the development and maintenance of control software and will lead control software development for BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) and HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle) projects in the motorsport racing environment.

To be successful you should have expert level understanding of control software, in particular for electrical vehicles and detailed understanding of motorsport, racing car and EV electrical systems.

Engineer Graduates can apply for the second ever intake for the Red Bull Engineering Academy. These graduate placements will run from summer of 2024 for two years.

Areas available are in Controls & Calibration, Electronics, Manufacturing, Composites and Mechanical. You must currently be studying a Science, Technology, Engineering or Maths (STEM) based degree and have graduated by Summer 2024, ready for an August 2024 start date.

You should have an understanding of related engineering disciplines and have a keen interest in high performance engineering projects. Hands on and practical engineering experience is beneficial.

To apply, submit both your CV and a one-page cover letter as one single document by 8am 27 November 2023.

Ignition Collective, a leading motorsport and automotive marketing agency, are looking for an Account Manager to join their sport partnerships division, working day-to-day activating partnerships and sponsorships within motorsport for their clients.

You will support the day-to-day management, operations, client reporting and budgeting to activate set strategies across multi-year partnerships and collaborate with the team to deliver events and client VIP hospitality programmes.

To be considered you should have experience in activating sponsorship and supporting events, high-level motorsport partnerships or sports sponsorships as well as excellent people skills, with a proven ability to cultivate and build client relationships.

Joining the growing Williams Racing marketing team, you will develop a thorough understanding of merchandise and licensing products at a Formula 1 team.

The role will involve working on the creation of products and innovations, executing, and implementing overall global performance product line initiatives, and assisting with Product Catalogue preparations.

You should have knowledge and an interest in clothing and the manufacturing process, and you application must be received by 5 December 2023.