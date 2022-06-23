Magazine: F1 Canadian GP review, Goodwood Festival of Speed preview

Red Bull was expected to dominate on the high-speed Montreal circuit, particularly after Ferrari star Charles Leclerc had to start on the back row thanks to engine change penalties.

But, as Alex Kalinauckas shows in our in-depth report, the combination of a track washed clean by rain and a breakthrough for Sainz made for a close contest. We look at how Verstappen nevertheless came out on top to extend his impressive points lead.

F1’s return to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the first time since 2019 also seemed like a good time to remember Canada’s greatest racing driver. Forty years after Villeneuve’s untimely death, we pick out his 10 best F1 races and find out what Leclerc made of his recent running in the legend’s 1979 Ferrari 312T4.

As well as covering last weekend’s other big international motorsport events – including the DTM, GT World Challenge Europe and MotoGP – we also look ahead to this week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. Paul Lawrence is your guide on what you shouldn’t miss.

Staying on the UK scene, we’ve got club reports from Brands Hatch, Donington Park, Pembrey, Silverstone, Anglesey and Snetterton, while Stefan Mackley reveals the good, the bad and the ugly from his outing in the inaugural EnduroKa 24 hours at Anglesey.

It’s also time for Autosport’s second free Engineering supplement of 2022. The rise of electric power in touring car racing and how problems created by hybrids in the World Rally and British Touring Car championships have been solved feature in the 36-page special.

Lucas di Grassi also argues that F1 needs to find a solution to its weight problem – and makes some suggestions – plus James Newbold investigates a new fly-by-wire steering system that could soon revolutionise the race and road car industries.

