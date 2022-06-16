Tickets Subscribe
General News

Team UK names first eight drivers for FIA Motorsport Games, opens applications for remaining races

Team UK has announced its first eight drivers for the 2022 edition of the FIA Motorsport Games, and has opened its application process for the rest of the events.

The resumption of the FIA Motorsport Games will take place at Paul Ricard for the circuit races from 29-30 October following its hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, with other events staged in Veynes and St. Baume in the south of France.

Following the pause, Team UK - run by UK motorsports governing body Motorsport UK - will carry over the eight entrants selected for the annulled Games last year.

Pro-am GT World Challenge Europe champion Chris Froggatt will drive in the GT races, while Laura Christmas and Mark King will contest the Auto Slalom events.

In addition, Corey Padgett and Dan Rooke will drive in the Junior and Senior Crosscar rounds respectively.

For Drifting, Team UK has selected Ollie Evans, while Tim and Steve Jones have been called up to the Historic Rally event - with Oliver Mellors and Ian Windress driving in Rally2.

Furthermore, Team UK has opened up its application process for the disciplines yet to be filled, with Formula 4, Esports, Karting Endurance, Karting Slalom, Karting Sprint Jr & Sr, Rally4 and Touring Cars all with available seats.

Motorsport UK will close the application process at 23:59 on 8 July, with the form available for applications here. 

“It’s fantastic to be able to welcome our first drivers into the Team UK fold ahead of the second edition of the FIA Motorsport Games later this year, and to open applications for all the remaining disciplines," said Motorsport UK CEO Hugh Chambers.

“The Games are a superb initiative, bringing together the international motorsport community for a celebration of the sport across a wide range of disciplines and skill sets. It’s the perfect platform on which to showcase the best of British motorsport talent.

“I look forward to welcoming our drivers across the remaining disciplines in due course, and beyond that an exciting celebration of motorsport in France this October.

The initial iteration of the FIA Motorsport Games - held at Vallelunga in 2019 - was won by Russia, which took one gold medal and two bronzes to beat joint runners-up Australia and Italy in the medals table.

