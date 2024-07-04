Magazine: F1 Austrian GP review

A dramatic and controversial Austrian Grand Prix and Formula 1’s return to Silverstone provide the focus for this week’s 92-page Autosport magazine, out today (4 July).

It didn’t take long for good friends Max Verstappen and Lando Norris to fall out now that McLaren has established itself as a genuine threat to Red Bull. Norris always said that he’d fight Verstappen hard if the situation demanded it, and that’s what happened at the Red Bull Ring.

Aside from his track-limits transgressions (not including the one that was part of an attempted pass on-track, which should surely be treated differently), Norris was hard but fair. Verstappen was probably a little over the line at times and really should have been able to avoid the contact that meant both lost the race. As Alex Kalinauckas argues in his column, it does suggest that Verstappen will still revert to type when under real pressure.

While Autosport would like to see hard and fair racing between F1’s top drivers without contact, the clash did give George Russell a well-deserved second GP victory. Jake Boxall-Legge explains how the Mercedes star took his first win of 2024 in our coverage, which includes our traditional Driver Ratings.

It all sets the scene nicely for the British GP at Silverstone this weekend. We talk to Norris, Russell and Lewis Hamilton in our preview.

There was also late drama at both the Spa 24 Hours and Formula E contest at Portland. Gary Watkins was there to see Aston Martin snatch away Ferrari’s victory in Belgium, while Stefan Mackley watched the Formula E championship come alive following a rare mistake by Nick Cassidy.

Kalle Rovanpera showed his class by winning Rally Poland after stepping in as Toyota’s replacement for injured Sebastien Ogier. Tom Howard outlines how he did it in our World Rally Championship report.

Touring car stars of the 1990s, including French legend Laurent Aiello, headed to Brands Hatch last weekend for the second Super Touring Power event. Our coverage leads our National section, which also includes a remarkable car that’s been giant-killing for a century.

