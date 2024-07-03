All Series
General

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here.

Motorsport Jobs of the week

Motorsport Jobs of the week

1. Red Bull Racing - Social Media Executive - Milton Keynes

Red Bull Racing is looking for a Social Media Executive who will be assisting the team in creating captivating, educational, and enjoyable content for the team’s social platforms in both F1 and Esports.

One aspect of the role will be to assist in race by race measuring and reporting on performance of all social activity against KPIs.

Candidates will have a demonstrable understanding of key social trends and success metrics.

Applications close on Thursday 4 July 2024.

2. Prodrive - Engine Dyno Technician - Banbury

Prodrive is recruiting an Engine Dyno Technician to join their new GT race and Rally Raid programmes.

In this role you will be carrying out the dyno testing on their winning engines on the dyno, from a multi-cylinder Aston Martin turbo V8’s to V6 rally raid engines to flat four boxer engines.

Successful candidates will have over four years’ experience working in high level motorsport companies in championships such as LMP, GTE, GT3 and/or Rally/Rally Raid.

3. Audi Formula Racing - Whole Vehicle Simulation Student Internship - Neuburg

Audi Formula Racing have the opportunity for a Student Internship in Whole Vehicle Simulation.

The team’s internships and final theses take at least four months and take place full-time on site in Neuburg and are scheduled to start in September or October 2024.

You will be assisting with the further development of the whole vehicle simulation for the purpose of optimising lap time performance.

To be considered you will be pursuing a degree in general mechanical engineering, vehicle technology, or similar.

4. NEOM McLaren Electric Racing - Lead, Partnerships - Electric Racing

NEOM McLaren Electric Racing is recruiting a Lead, Partnerships.

This position is responsible for strategic planning and day-to-day operational fulfilment of key commercial partners in the team’s portfolio.

You will be able to demonstrate a broad knowledge of core marketing and sponsorship principles.

5. Team Penske - Partnerships Manager - Mooresville

Team Penske is looking for a Partnerships Manager.

The main responsibilities in this role include strategic and tactical guidance, marketing campaign development, on-side assistance for company executives, personnel, drivers and other support at events.

Candidates must have at least two years of experience, preferably in sports and/or entertainment.

