Magazine: F1 British GP review special

Lewis Hamilton’s sensation victory in an exciting British Grand Prix steals the limelight in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (11 July).



What a brilliant British Grand Prix that was. Three teams were in contention last weekend, four drivers led the race – including the trio of home heroes – and Hamilton ended his drought with an incredible ninth Silverstone Formula 1 success.



The fact that the seven-time world champion admitted to self-doubt during his barren spell says a lot about the journey Hamilton and Mercedes have been on since the end of 2021, as did the emotional response to their Silverstone victory.



As Alex Kalinauckas shows in our extensive coverage, this was a race that McLaren could, perhaps should, have won. It’s no coincidence that the two teams and drivers that have done most of the winning over the past decade came out on top in such a challenging GP, but the encouraging thing for McLaren is that it has a car capable of regularly battling for wins. The small details will surely follow.



Aside from the British GP, we also take a look at the start of the hybrid era in IndyCar at Mid-Ohio and hear from 16-year-old Arvid Lindblad after his spectacular F3 double at Silverstone. Now that Ollie Bearman is confirmed at Haas for 2025, Lindblad is moving himself up the list of drivers who could be the next Brits to make it into F1.



It’s now more than 40 years since John Watson provided the home fans something to cheer about at Silverstone. He talks to Marcus Simmons about his 10 greatest drives, while Marcus Pye is your guide to this weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, with reigning triple world champion Max Verstappen leading a stellar cast of guests.



National Motorsport Week also kicks off this week. Stephen Lickorish talks to Motorsport UK’s Hugh Chambers about why the rebooted initiative should help bring new people to the sport.



