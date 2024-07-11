All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
General

Magazine: F1 British GP review special

A superb British Grand Prix, a new era in IndyCar and an F1 winner’s best races are just part of the latest edition of Autosport magazine

Kevin Turner
Kevin Turner
WEB 11th Jul

Lewis Hamilton’s sensation victory in an exciting British Grand Prix steals the limelight in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (11 July).

What a brilliant British Grand Prix that was. Three teams were in contention last weekend, four drivers led the race – including the trio of home heroes – and Hamilton ended his drought with an incredible ninth Silverstone Formula 1 success.

The fact that the seven-time world champion admitted to self-doubt during his barren spell says a lot about the journey Hamilton and Mercedes have been on since the end of 2021, as did the emotional response to their Silverstone victory.

As Alex Kalinauckas shows in our extensive coverage, this was a race that McLaren could, perhaps should, have won. It’s no coincidence that the two teams and drivers that have done most of the winning over the past decade came out on top in such a challenging GP, but the encouraging thing for McLaren is that it has a car capable of regularly battling for wins. The small details will surely follow.

Aside from the British GP, we also take a look at the start of the hybrid era in IndyCar at Mid-Ohio and hear from 16-year-old Arvid Lindblad after his spectacular F3 double at Silverstone. Now that Ollie Bearman is confirmed at Haas for 2025, Lindblad is moving himself up the list of drivers who could be the next Brits to make it into F1.

It’s now more than 40 years since John Watson provided the home fans something to cheer about at Silverstone. He talks to Marcus Simmons about his 10 greatest drives, while Marcus Pye is your guide to this weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, with reigning triple world champion Max Verstappen leading a stellar cast of guests.

National Motorsport Week also kicks off this week. Stephen Lickorish talks to Motorsport UK’s Hugh Chambers about why the rebooted initiative should help bring new people to the sport.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene via Le Mans, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/Autosport

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Magazine: F1 Austrian GP review

Top Comments

Kevin Turner
More from
Kevin Turner
Top 10: Ranking the greatest cars of the Super Touring era

Top 10: Ranking the greatest cars of the Super Touring era

BTCC
Top 10: Ranking the greatest cars of the Super Touring era
Magazine: F1 Austrian GP review

Magazine: F1 Austrian GP review

General
Magazine: F1 Austrian GP review
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Plus
Plus
IndyCar
When Indycar’s mistimed experiment briefly beat F1 at Silverstone

Latest news

F1 announces sprint race calendar for 2025, Belgium replaces Austria

F1 announces sprint race calendar for 2025, Belgium replaces Austria

F1 Formula 1
F1 announces sprint race calendar for 2025, Belgium replaces Austria
New Group C series to be launched in 2025

New Group C series to be launched in 2025

NTNL National
New Group C series to be launched in 2025
Where has Red Bull’s F1 advantage gone?

Where has Red Bull’s F1 advantage gone?

F1 Formula 1
British GP
Where has Red Bull’s F1 advantage gone?
Has Martin given Ducati another reason to bet everything on Bagnaia in MotoGP?

Has Martin given Ducati another reason to bet everything on Bagnaia in MotoGP?

MGP MotoGP
German GP
Has Martin given Ducati another reason to bet everything on Bagnaia in MotoGP?

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success
How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing

How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing

Plus
Plus
General
By Marcus Simmons
How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI

Plus
Plus
General
By James Newbold
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe