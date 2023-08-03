Subscribe
Magazine: Dennis crowned Formula E champion, F1 Belgian GP review

Autosport celebrates the latest British world champion in this week’s magazine, out today (3 August).

Kevin Turner
By:
3 August Autosport magazine cover

Jake Dennis has shared podiums with Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon, but he never got the chance to join them on the Formula 1 grid. He has, however, just become a world champion following the Formula E finale in London last weekend.

Stefan Mackley reports from the double-header in this week’s issue and charts the rise of Dennis, who is the third Autosport BRDC Award winner to become an FIA world champion after Jenson Button and Anthony Davidson. Very soon we will be picking the finalists for the 2023 edition in partnership with Aston Martin, so look out for the next British stars later in August.

One of Dennis’s less-public roles is as a Red Bull development driver, though most F1 rivals will be hoping there’s not too much of that following the crushing performance of the RB19s at Spa last weekend.

Alex Kalinauckas explains how Verstappen so comfortably defeated team-mate Sergio Perez despite a grid penalty in our in-depth report, and picks out the other stars from the Belgian Grand Prix.

Ash Sutton and his Motorbase Ford Focus have brought rare levels of domination to the British Touring Car Championship in 2023, at least in terms of pure pace. But he still only has a slender points lead thanks to another dramatic round. Marcus Simmons reports from Croft, which also provided plenty of action in the support categories.

It was a busy weekend in UK motorsport. As well as London and Croft, the Oulton Park Gold Cup was a highlight and Marcus Pye’s coverage leads our 17-page National section. Former BTCC and Super Touring star Paul Radisich also picks out his favourite circuit…

We’ll be kicking off our F1 summer break issues with next week’s half-term drivers report, grading the field over the first 12 races. Celebrations of McLaren, the World Rally Championship and Silverstone will also be part of our summer specials.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport.

Kevin Turner
