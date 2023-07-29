Tracy suspended by Superstar Racing Experience after Newgarden crash
The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) invitational series has suspended former IndyCar driver Paul Tracy after Thursday night's race at Pulaski County Motorsports Park in Virginia.
The 2003 Champ Car title-winner has yet to miss a race in SRX, recording one podium in 15 starts since the series' inaugural season in 2021. It was founded by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart, running six races every summer.
On Thursday, the Canadian was battling with IndyCar title-challenger Josef Newgarden for fifth with 12 laps to go in the main event. Tracy squeezed Newgarden into the outside wall, igniting a multi-car crash that also embroiled Hailie Deegan, Ken Schrader, and 2022 SRX champion Marco Andretti.
The series opted to suspend Tracy on Friday night, less than 24 hours after the event, won by two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch from retired NASCAR racer Clint Bowyer.
“We take issues regarding driver safety extremely seriously at SRX,” said SRX Chief Executive Officer, Don Hawk.
“This is not a decision we take lightly. It is our responsibility to ensure that we foster a competitive, and most importantly, a safe racing environment.
“I have been in contact with Paul directly and we appreciate his cooperation on this matter.”
Immediately following the checkered flag, Tracy called the incident “hard racing” and did not take responsibility for it.
“Newgarden and I were bouncing off of each other for a couple of laps,” the 2002 Indianapolis 500 runner-up told ESPN.
“I got a nose ahead of him, half a car length ahead of him and I just got hooked and turned sideways down the straightaway.
“It was just hard racing at the end there with 10 laps to go, and everybody's going for it hard. It's a tough track to get off the corner, it's a bad deal for everybody.”
Schrader, 68, has started over 750 Cup races and was making his fourth SRX start this week. He was livid, and declared that he would not return if Tracy remained.
“I'm pretty sure green [Tracy] had black [Newgarden] shoved into the outside wall,” he remarked before watching a TV replay and adding: I'm not runnin' another race with him, I'm done.”
