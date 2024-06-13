All Series
General

Magazine: Canadian GP review and 2026 F1 rules insight

There’s nothing like a bit of rain to spice things up, and last weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix was probably one of the best races of the ground-effect era so far, even if we were denied a fifth different race winner of the season thanks to Max Verstappen.

Kevin Turner Marcus Simmons
Upd:
WEB 13th Jun

In this week’s edition of Autosport magazine, out today (13 June), Jake Boxall-Legge explains how McLaren narrowly missed a couple of chances to beat Red Bull after a stellar performance from Lando Norris. George Russell also had a chance in a rejuvenated Mercedes, but got involved in a little too much drama.

While we wait to see whether a genuine 2024 championship fight is really about to ignite, the F1 regulations for 2026 were revealed last week. There have been mixed reviews, so Boxall-Legge provides more for this week’s edition by diving into the ideas.

Outside of F1, there was plenty of excitement – and less rain – at Thruxton, where British Touring Car Championship title contenders Jake Hill, Ash Sutton and Tom Ingram all crossed the line first – except one of them controversially lost their victory following a penalty. Marcus Simmons was there to make sense of it all and see some great racing as the top three pulled clear in the standings.

This weekend will be all about the Le Mans 24 Hours. Following our 52-page guide last week, in this issue Gary Watkins brings you the views from last Sunday’s Test Day, in which Porsche emerged as the favourite. He also takes a look back at the unusual path to Le Mans success taken by BMW a quarter of a century ago.

Qualifying for the 92nd edition of the 24 Hours has already kicked off, so head to Autosport.com for the latest news and look out for our in-depth coverage of all the classes in next week’s issue.

Our usual in-depth national and club coverage this week features the new-for-2025 GB3 car, as well as coverage of events including the BTCC supports at Thruxton, the American SpeedFest at Brands Hatch, and historics at Donington.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/Autosport

