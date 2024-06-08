Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

McLaren Racing is recruiting an Exercise Rehab Instructor.

The role includes providing an exercise rehabilitation service to individuals returning from injury or illness and designing and leading group-based exercise therapy sessions to restore optimal function of individuals with injuries.

Candidates must have professional membership of the British Association of Sport Rehabilitators and Trainers (BaSRaT).

The M-Sport team is looking for a Travel Office Graduate to join them.

With a host of new and current motorsport programmes for the team you will be working on the planning and delivery of a variety of national and international motorsport events.

For this role you should be educated to degree level in a relevant discipline, such as Business Management, Events Management or Logistics.

Applications close Monday 24 June 2024.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan has a vacancy for a Head of Race Engineering for their IndyCar team.

The purpose of this role is to coordinate and organise all aspects of the engineering team to optimise the on-track performance of the car at each event throughout the IndyCar championship.

You will have a Mechanical Engineering degree and a prove experience in high-level motorsport competition.

The independent Swiss watch manufacturer, H. Moser & Cie., are looking for a Motorsports Partnership Leader.

This job will be planning motorsports events for H. Moser & Cie. Guests at Alpine’s events and organising all aspects related to the motorsports events for VIP customers and press.

You will have experience in F1, hospitality and event organisation.

Porsche Motorsport has the opening for a Lead Vehicle Science Engineer (Vehicle Dynamics & Performance) in its Formula E team.

In this role you will be steering and contributing to the development of all performance related features of the actual and next generation Formula E cars.

Successful candidates will have a minimum of five years work experience in high-end motorsport.