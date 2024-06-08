Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here.
1. McLaren Racing - Exercise Rehab Instructor - Woking
McLaren Racing is recruiting an Exercise Rehab Instructor.
The role includes providing an exercise rehabilitation service to individuals returning from injury or illness and designing and leading group-based exercise therapy sessions to restore optimal function of individuals with injuries.
Candidates must have professional membership of the British Association of Sport Rehabilitators and Trainers (BaSRaT).
2. M-Sport - Travel Office Graduate - Cockermouth
The M-Sport team is looking for a Travel Office Graduate to join them.
With a host of new and current motorsport programmes for the team you will be working on the planning and delivery of a variety of national and international motorsport events.
For this role you should be educated to degree level in a relevant discipline, such as Business Management, Events Management or Logistics.
Applications close Monday 24 June 2024.
3. Rahal Letterman Lanigan - Head of Race Engineering - Zionsville
Rahal Letterman Lanigan has a vacancy for a Head of Race Engineering for their IndyCar team.
The purpose of this role is to coordinate and organise all aspects of the engineering team to optimise the on-track performance of the car at each event throughout the IndyCar championship.
You will have a Mechanical Engineering degree and a prove experience in high-level motorsport competition.
4. H. Moser & Cie. - Motorsports Partnership Leader - Switzerland
The independent Swiss watch manufacturer, H. Moser & Cie., are looking for a Motorsports Partnership Leader.
This job will be planning motorsports events for H. Moser & Cie. Guests at Alpine’s events and organising all aspects related to the motorsports events for VIP customers and press.
You will have experience in F1, hospitality and event organisation.
5. Porsche Formula E Team - Lead Vehicle Science Engineer (Vehicle Dynamics & Performance) - Weissach
Porsche Motorsport has the opening for a Lead Vehicle Science Engineer (Vehicle Dynamics & Performance) in its Formula E team.
In this role you will be steering and contributing to the development of all performance related features of the actual and next generation Formula E cars.
Successful candidates will have a minimum of five years work experience in high-end motorsport.
