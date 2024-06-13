Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
Motorsport Jobs of the week
1. Aston Martin F1 Team - Race Engineer - Silverstone
The Aston Martin F1 Team is looking for someone to join its Trackside Performance team as a Race Engineer.
In this role you will take responsibility for the operation and optimisation of one of the teams Formula 1 race cars at race and test events.
To be considered for this role you will need to have experience as a Race/Performance Engineer in Formula 1.
2. Formula One - Race Travel Coordinator - London
Become part of Formula One as a Race Travel Coordinator.
You will assist in the management of race and test events for external clients which will include booking hotels at all races and reselling to teams, media and sponsors.
Having experience in the travel or hotel industry would be advantageous and to be able to travel for up to a week at a time for events.
3. Drift Limits - Motorsport Instructor - Hemel Hempstead
Drift Limits are a Motorsport Academy who are recruiting a Motorsport Instructor.
Drift Limits are looking for individuals with a background in car mechanics or track driving who can not only carry out light mechanical duties but also have a knack for instructing and delivering exceptional customer service.
4. Haas F1 Team - IT Support Intern (12-Month FTC) - Banbury
The Haas F1 Team has the opportunity for an IT Support Intern on a 12-Month FTC.
In this position based in Banbury you will be helping to support factory and trackside IT systems and service for the team.
One aspect of this role will be providing first line technical support and troubleshoot technology issues to onsite and remote users.
5. Podium Engineering - Formula E Program Manager - Italy
As the Formula E Program Manager with Podium Engineering you will be responsible for coordinating their Formula E battery system project across four key areas: Design, Production, Trackside Operations and Aftersales.
During events you will be coordinating with the Trackside Support team to ensure efficient setup and operation of battery systems at each race venue.
For this role you must have experience in a motorsport environment as well as managing highly complex projects.
