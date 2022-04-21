Magazine: Can Ferrari take its big F1 chance?

It’s been a long wait for Ferrari fans – or, indeed, anyone wanting to see a team other than Mercedes and Red Bull win a world championship. But things have not looked this good for some time.

Ferrari has ticked the box of building a quick, reliable car for the new ground-effects era, plus Charles Leclerc is clearly ready to battle Max Verstappen et al for the 2022 drivers’ crown.

The big question now is can Ferrari keep up its performance and development rate in the face of what will almost certainly be a major assault from Red Bull, which has already proven it has a rapid machine in the RB18.

Matt Kew hears from the key Ferrari players this week to explore how good a chance the 2022 season is for the famous team. It appears the squad has solved the issues that scuppered its 2017-18 challenges and there are some aspects of the new rules that should help Ferrari in its fight against Red Bull and a recovering Mercedes.

Alex Kalinauckas also raises some concerns about F1’s sprint race format ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, while David Malsher-Lopez talks to IndyCar racer Alexander Rossi about his troubles at Andretti and his thoughts on a possible team switch.

Elsewhere, the British Touring Car Championship kicks off at Donington Park this weekend. Marcus Simmons looks at the latest tin-top superteam and is your guide to what else is new for 2022 in our 10-page season preview.

Although it was a relatively quiet weekend for international motorsport, there was plenty of UK racing action over Easter. We cover the best races and news in a bumper 23-page National section, while Stephen Lickorish goes over the runners and riders in the competitive BTCC support categories in our TOCA preview.

Finally, in the latest of the My Favourite series, an ex-grand prix racer picks out his best racing car – and it isn't an F1 machine…

