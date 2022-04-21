Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / FIA reveals details of new CEO role as search continues
General News

Magazine: Can Ferrari take its big F1 chance?

Can Ferrari do it? The challenges and strengths of the legendary Formula 1 team’s latest title attack is the focus of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (21 April).

Kevin Turner
By:
Magazine: Can Ferrari take its big F1 chance?

It’s been a long wait for Ferrari fans – or, indeed, anyone wanting to see a team other than Mercedes and Red Bull win a world championship. But things have not looked this good for some time.

Ferrari has ticked the box of building a quick, reliable car for the new ground-effects era, plus Charles Leclerc is clearly ready to battle Max Verstappen et al for the 2022 drivers’ crown.

The big question now is can Ferrari keep up its performance and development rate in the face of what will almost certainly be a major assault from Red Bull, which has already proven it has a rapid machine in the RB18.

Matt Kew hears from the key Ferrari players this week to explore how good a chance the 2022 season is for the famous team. It appears the squad has solved the issues that scuppered its 2017-18 challenges and there are some aspects of the new rules that should help Ferrari in its fight against Red Bull and a recovering Mercedes.

Alex Kalinauckas also raises some concerns about F1’s sprint race format ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, while David Malsher-Lopez talks to IndyCar racer Alexander Rossi about his troubles at Andretti and his thoughts on a possible team switch.

Elsewhere, the British Touring Car Championship kicks off at Donington Park this weekend. Marcus Simmons looks at the latest tin-top superteam and is your guide to what else is new for 2022 in our 10-page season preview.

Although it was a relatively quiet weekend for international motorsport, there was plenty of UK racing action over Easter. We cover the best races and news in a bumper 23-page National section, while Stephen Lickorish goes over the runners and riders in the competitive BTCC support categories in our TOCA preview.

Finally, in the latest of the My Favourite series, an ex-grand prix racer picks out his best racing car – and it isn't an F1 machine…

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

shares
comments

Related video

FIA reveals details of new CEO role as search continues
Previous article

FIA reveals details of new CEO role as search continues
Load comments
Kevin Turner More
Kevin Turner
Magazine: F1 Australian GP report and review
General

Magazine: F1 Australian GP report and review

Top five American F1 teams ranked: Haas, Penske and more
Formula 1

Top five American F1 teams ranked: Haas, Penske and more

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history Plus
Formula 1

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

Latest news

Magazine: Can Ferrari take its big F1 chance?
General General

Magazine: Can Ferrari take its big F1 chance?

FIA reveals details of new CEO role as search continues
General General

FIA reveals details of new CEO role as search continues

Magazine: F1 Australian GP report and review
General General

Magazine: F1 Australian GP report and review

Russian karter loses racing licence over alleged Nazi salute incident
General General

Russian karter loses racing licence over alleged Nazi salute incident

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.