Previous / Magazine: F1 Australian GP report and review
General News

FIA reveals details of new CEO role as search continues

The FIA has revealed details of the job description for the newly-created chief executive officer role, as well as the attributes expected from the successful candidate.

Adam Cooper
By:
FIA reveals details of new CEO role as search continues

Adding a CEO to the organisation was one of the stated aims of Mohammed Ben Sulayem on his election as its President in December, and the search was kickstarted in February.

Ben Sulayem sees the introduction of a well-qualified professional manager as a key part of his strategy of updating the FIA and especially keeping proper control of its finances.

In February he created a CEO Recruitment Working Group with the aim of determining exactly what the job would involve and the skills required. 

The search for candidates for the Geneva-based job is now continuing via headhunting agency Russell Reynolds Associates, and no closing date for applications has been given.

In a job specification put together in conjunction with the agency the FIA says that “it wishes to recruit a commercially oriented and transformative leader to modernise the organisation and to enhance the value that it delivers to its diverse membership worldwide”.

It further notes that that “the FIA President and elected leadership set the vision and policy for the FIA. Reporting to the President of the Senate, the CEO will be responsible for developing the strategy for the organisation to deliver that vision, and for the successful operational and financial performance of an integrated and aligned FIA administration”.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, FIA

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, FIA

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

It adds that “the key priorities for the new CEO will be stabilising the FIA’s finances, streamlining the governance structures and operational processes, and developing its executive leadership capabilities to support the diversification and growth of its future income streams”.

The FIA makes it clear that it wants to generate more income, as one of the responsibilities of the new CEO will be “developing commercial growth plans to increase and diversify the FIA’s revenue streams, in support of members’ own business activities (and never in competition with them)”.

The CEO’s role will further include “returning the FIA to profitability and enhancing its long-term overall financial performance, both through cost reduction and by pursuing new commercial revenue streams, with accountability for its financial performance”.

The FIA makes it clear that it expects candidates to have “senior executive leadership experience in an international commercial business or complex organisation of comparable scale to FIA’s administrative organisation”.

Although candidates are not obliged to have a directly relevant background, the FIA notes that “prior experience in or knowledge of the motorsport industry and/or broader automotive and mobility markets would be a considerable advantage.

“Regardless of industry background, the CEO should be passionate about motorsport and/or the global mobility transformation, and their important roles in society,” it says.

Among the personal skills expected from candidates are a “low-ego and humble approach, recognising that the organisation exists to support its global members; encourages others to share the spotlight and visibly celebrates and supports the success of the team”.

Magazine: F1 Australian GP report and review
Magazine: F1 Australian GP report and review
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
Autosport.com
