IndyCar racer Armstrong in surprise F3 return for Macau showpiece
IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year Marcus Armstrong is a surprise addition to the entry list for next week’s Macau Grand Prix.
The 23-year-old New Zealander will return to the cockpit of an FIA Formula 3 car with MP Motorsport, four years after he finished runner-up in the FIA F3 Championship with Prema Racing.
Armstrong appeared on the entry list on Monday, after agreeing the deal with MP chief Sander Dorsman over the weekend to join team regulars Franco Colapinto and Mari Boya in the Dutch squad’s line-up.
It will be Armstrong’s third appearance in Macau – he finished eighth in 2018, the last running with the old-style F3 cars, and eighth again in 2019.
He will be reunited with MP technical chief Paolo Angilella, with whom he worked at Prema in his F3 days before the Italian switched camps.
“Marcus has got some unfinished business, and he’s worked with Paolo before so the engineering side is not new to him,” MP team manager Jeremy Cotterill told Autosport.
MP is defending the Macau crown it won on its first visit to the Guia circuit in 2019 with Richard Verschoor, who is going for his second triumph in the event but has switched to Trident for the 18-19 November race. The race has not been run for F3 cars in the past three seasons owing to the COVID-19 crisis and restrictions on international travellers to the area.
“It’s difficult to say,” said Cotterill about his team’s prospects.
“It’s a limited format, track knowledge is an advantage, but having said that the only time we’ve been there was with three rookies and we finished first [Verschoor] and seventh [Liam Lawson].
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
Armstrong finished eighth on his last Macau outing with Prema in 2019
“I remember saying to Trevor Carlin [rival team boss] as we crossed the line, ‘I thought everyone said this was hard!’
“But I’m 100% certain, even if we win it again, that our weekend will not be as easy as it was before – back in 2019, we only bent two trackrods across three cars, and one of those was Richard on the last lap of the race when he brushed the wall.”
The naming of Armstrong leaves two TBAs on the entry list, one each at Rodin Carlin and Hitech GP.
There has been one driver change. Dutch racer Laurens van Hoepen, 10th in this year’s Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine with ART Grand Prix, steps up with the French team for his F3 race debut in place of Gregoire Saucy.
Armstrong: Winning IndyCar's rookie of the year title a "great bonus"
Armstrong: Winning IndyCar's rookie of the year title a "great bonus" Armstrong: Winning IndyCar's rookie of the year title a "great bonus"
Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024
Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024 Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024
How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1
How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 How an F2 enigma hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1
Latest news
F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023
F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023 F1 records broken by Max Verstappen in 2023
Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart
Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart Why McLaren went for broke at F1 Brazilian GP restart
Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game
Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game Red Bull: Norris F1 Brazil GP battle was a “cat and mouse” game
The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain
The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever
How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever
The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad
The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.