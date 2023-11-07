Subscribe
General
News

Ex-F1 engineer Smedley launches new electric karting initiative

A new low-cost electric karting initiative designed to “democratise” motorsport on a global scale has been launched by former Ferrari Formula 1 engineer Rob Smedley.

Author Mark Paulson
Updated
Rob Smedley aunches new electric karting initiative

Global Karting League aims to cut the cost of aspiring racers’ karting careers by up to 96%, enabling a 1000-fold increase in participation.

It seeks to create 50 national ‘hubs’ worldwide, the first being already operational in the UK.

Youngsters aged 6-17, who may have tried indoor leisure karting, can take their first steps into motorsport with a training plan leading to rookie and then national championships.

Once more hubs are established, international championships will provide a final step on the ladder before graduation to single-seaters.

Run on an arrive-and-drive basis, each category uses identical 48-volt electric karts with drivetrain and battery designed in-house, leaving the price unchanged at each level.

Performance is similar to traditional forms of karting, with power outputs restricted at entry level.

“We believe the world’s fastest driver hasn’t raced – yet,” said Smedley.

“We want to simplify the grassroots of the sport; we want to make it more equal; we want to open up the participation [so] that we get more talent coming through from a more diverse cohort.

Rob Smedley launches new electric karting initiative

Photo by: JEP

Rob Smedley launches new electric karting initiative

“To build a credible pathway, the kids have to have the same experience that they would have in [conventional] karting.

“We’ve used an electric drivetrain so we can have much better parity across all of the karts, so the biggest differentiator is the kids’ talent.”

GKL’s UK championships run at eight established kart circuits including Whilton Mill, Rye House and Buckmore Park.

But Smedley explained that by meeting FIA technical regulations, the kart can provide a global reach using temporary “pop-up” tracks in locations without motorsport infrastructure, as has happened at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

A further innovation is GKL’s F1-style data analytics systems, which facilitate coaching and allow drivers to be ranked. They can be used to govern progression up the GKL ladder and identify talent to be nurtured.

“We can rank for any indexed performance parameter that you like,” said Smedley.

“Then we can pretty much tell you that the best driver at that age category in that category of karts is at this point in the world. And, at that point, we can actually support that talent.”

shares
comments
Previous article IndyCar racer Armstrong in surprise F3 return for Macau showpiece
More
Mark Paulson
Friday favourite: The British circuit which helped deliver BTCC breakthroughs

Friday favourite: The British circuit which helped deliver BTCC breakthroughs

BTCC

Friday favourite: The British circuit which helped deliver BTCC breakthroughs Friday favourite: The British circuit which helped deliver BTCC breakthroughs

Tin-top legends star at first-ever Super Touring Power meeting

Tin-top legends star at first-ever Super Touring Power meeting

National

Tin-top legends star at first-ever Super Touring Power meeting Tin-top legends star at first-ever Super Touring Power meeting

The saloons that thundered to short-lived success

The saloons that thundered to short-lived success

Plus
Plus
National

The saloons that thundered to short-lived success The saloons that thundered to short-lived success

Latest news

Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA

Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA

WEC WEC

Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA Porsche ace Cairoli in line for Lamborghini LMDh drive in IMSA

How Brawn documentary brings nuance to one of F1's best underdog tales

How Brawn documentary brings nuance to one of F1's best underdog tales

F1 Formula 1

How Brawn documentary brings nuance to one of F1's best underdog tales How Brawn documentary brings nuance to one of F1's best underdog tales

Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing

Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing Jacob Abel relishes maiden IndyCar test with Dale Coyne Racing

Armstrong has “unfinished business” with Macau Grand Prix

Armstrong has “unfinished business” with Macau Grand Prix

INDY IndyCar

Armstrong has “unfinished business” with Macau Grand Prix Armstrong has “unfinished business” with Macau Grand Prix

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Plus
Plus
Le Mans

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

Plus
Plus
BF3

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

Plus
Plus
General
2022 Autosport Awards

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe