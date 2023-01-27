Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Friday favourite: The Kent happy hunting ground that demands drivers' respect Next / Race of Champions: Team Norway celebrate second straight Nations Cup triumph
General News

How women are tackling barriers in motorsport

Women’s participation in motorsport has hugely increased in recent years, with series such as W Series and Extreme E providing invaluable support for female drivers.

How women are tackling barriers in motorsport

W Series, with its all-female grid, provides 18 full-time seats, while Extreme E’s unique sporting format has a 50-50 gender split between men and women. Further support will come in 2023 with the introduction of F1 Academy, a new feeder series aimed at helping women join the single seater pyramid.

Yet, if you search the top echelons of some of the most popular motorsports, you’ll find them missing from behind the wheel. Why are women stalled at the grid? For a number of reasons, you could argue, from potential lack of physical strength to speed, from not having the right professional and financial backing to not being the right fit for a primarily male-designed sport.

The answer doesn’t lie in one spectrum versus others, but is more multi-faceted therefore making it more challenging to find the right pathway to inspire a generation of girls.

More Than Equal’s Global Attitude Survey, hosted by Motorsport Network, hopes to understand the answers to questions around potential barriers and hurdles, as well as explore fans’ perception to the rise of a female star in the future. It asks questions around fans’ belief around their physical and spatial ability, their determination to drive fast and hard, and whether fans and sponsors would support the rise of a female star. Have you completed the survey yet?

Extreme E driver Catie Munnings knows all too well what it’s like to tackle the challenges women face head on. The 25-year-old, who drives for Genesys Andretti United in the all-electric off-road series, began competing aged 14. She competed first in the European Rally Championship, before a switch to Extreme E for its inaugural season in 2021. She’s been active in encouraging young girls to take the wheel, quite literally, but points at the dearth of championship-winning female role models as being a hurdle, where young girls can’t quite find the pathway to emulate.

Speaking to Autosport, Munnings said: “I remember when I first started getting involved with different organisations, I was an ambassador for Susie Wolff’s Dare To Be Different campaign. I remember we would go to different events and have young girls come to the events and we would often say, 'put your hand up if you want to be a Formula 1 driver.' And basically, the whole room would say, 'Well, you can't be a Formula 1 driver if you're a girl,' because they didn't see that representation, so they genuinely thought it was like a regulation."

Catie Munnings, Timmy Hansen, Genesys Andretti United Extreme E

Catie Munnings, Timmy Hansen, Genesys Andretti United Extreme E

Photo by: Colin McMaster / Motorsport Images

And do enough people know about the rules of motorsport, and that anyone can compete, irrespective of the gender they identify with.

“I think slowly, as other championships introduced more females in the top level, it's becoming a little bit more known that it is an option,” adds Munnings. “Female sport has really risen, with women's football and women's rugby in the past few years, it would be nice for motorsport to see it in the same way. It’s not just Formula 1, it's rallycross, it's World Rally, it’s every other kind of racing that there is really, I think there's still that inequality in numbers on the start grid.”

Munnings says that young women considering a career in motorsport seeing inspirational role models is crucial, and believes the perception has “definitely shifted,” with more women around the paddock working as mechanics, drivers and engineers.

Julia Wall-Clarke, Head of Communications for Extreme E, believes the limitations for women still lie in accessibility, and points to “access, aspiration, and making it achievable” as the biggest barriers. There is an urgent need to remove barriers to entry, as per Wall-Clarke, to bring in more women into the motorsport funnel.

“You’re finding a needle in the haystack of drivers when it comes to finding championship winning ones,” adds Kate Beavan, strategic advisor and Board member of the >= More than Equal initiative, “which only becomes more challenging when the pool to search for female talent is less than 5% of the entire pool.”

Wall-Clarke is in agreement that series need to remove barriers to entry, such as by lowering the cost of entry and simultaneously showcase the other opportunities available within motorsport such as in engineering. And she echoes Munnings in saying young girls need to see more women in strategic positions within motorsport to believe it can be an equal world. “Seeing is believing,” in her words.

“We don't have fans on-site traditionally, but we do go out to local Girls on Track STEM groups that we either led were led to us by the local contacts, more specifically young girls that were inviting to come and get tours of the paddock, come and meet the drivers. Getting that inside experience is what lives with you.”

Catie Munnings, Genesys Andretti United Extreme E, Hedda Hosas, Extreme E, and Kevin Hansen, Veloce Racing

Catie Munnings, Genesys Andretti United Extreme E, Hedda Hosas, Extreme E, and Kevin Hansen, Veloce Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I think it's up to everyone in terms of responsibility, I think it's absolutely everyone from the team owners, to the marketing managers, to the FIA to female drivers themselves, and male drivers as well supporting them. I think it's all of our responsibility to change that.“

There is also the issue of the role played by the media in the perceptions and stereotypes of women in motorsport.

James Allen, President of Motorsport Network, agrees there is a “long way to go” in bringing more female journalists into paddocks, as well as educating male members of the media.

He said: “The More than Equal project is an important initiative in that it will take an evidence-based approach and will seek to break down the barriers that hold back females from reaching the pinnacle of our sport and intervene financially and politically to achieve it.

“We have seen a greater number of female journalists and content creators coming into the sport in the last few years, which is very welcome, but there’s a long way to go on that and also in terms of educating male journalists and content creators about the challenges that female competitors face. “

But if you could put responsibility in pecking order, who would be held most responsible to lead change? You can have your say in >= More Than Equal’s Global Attitude Survey on this matter and on the question of role played by fewer role models within motorsport.

The web-based survey hosted on motorsport.com until 3 February is available to respondents around the world in 15 languages, and is planned to be the most-comprehensive study of its kind ever conducted.

To access the survey please go to https://more-than-equal-survey-2023.motorsportnetwork.com/

shares
comments
Friday favourite: The Kent happy hunting ground that demands drivers' respect
Previous article

Friday favourite: The Kent happy hunting ground that demands drivers' respect
Next article

Race of Champions: Team Norway celebrate second straight Nations Cup triumph

Race of Champions: Team Norway celebrate second straight Nations Cup triumph

Latest news

Daytona 24, Hour 3: Cadillac leads Acura and Porsche
IMSA IMSA

Daytona 24, Hour 3: Cadillac leads Acura and Porsche

The #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac leads the Acuras of Meyer Shank Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing after three hours of action in the 61st Daytona 24 Hours.

Hughes "happy to feel a nudge" over the line from Evans after Diriyah FE energy shortage
Formula E Formula E

Hughes "happy to feel a nudge" over the line from Evans after Diriyah FE energy shortage

McLaren Formula E driver Jake Hughes says he was "happy to feel a nudge" from Mitch Evans in the Diriyah E-Prix, which pushed him over the finish line for fifth.

Daytona 24, Hour 1: Acura leads, BMW in trouble early
IMSA IMSA

Daytona 24, Hour 1: Acura leads, BMW in trouble early

Tom Blomqvist lead the opening hour of the Daytona 24 Hours aboard the Meyer Shank Racing Acura, as BMW became the first of the GTP manufacturers to hit trouble.

F1 champion Button "definitely interested" in NASCAR road course outings
NASCAR NASCAR

F1 champion Button "definitely interested" in NASCAR road course outings

The 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button says competing in NASCAR Cup races on road courses is something he is "definitely interested in".

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad Plus

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

A trail blazed in Esports has inspired a revamp of the annual prize that aims to discover the best young engineering talent. Autosport met Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future winner Michael Preston

General
Jan 18, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Plus

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Rising sportscar star Adam Smalley had to pinch himself when offered the chance to drive the car that won the world’s most famous enduro in 1987

Historics
Sep 6, 2022
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Plus

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.