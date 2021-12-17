How to follow the fourth round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games, kicking off this weekend on 18 December

Miami, FL – December 17, 2021 – The final Le Mans Virtual Series round of 2021, the 500 Miles of Sebring, takes place tomorrow (Saturday, December 18) on the legendary and historic Sebring International Raceway (FL) track layout. The approximately four hours of racing will provide a last opportunity for teams to pit their strategic wits and for drivers to display their skill, experience, and knowledge prior to the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual final that will be held entirely online in January. This race may yet prove to be one of the most challenging to date for the competitors.

The fourth of five rounds for the 2021-22 season will see 114 pro and sim race drivers pilot the 38 prototypes and GTE entries (entry list HERE) on the former airfield, one of the oldest continuously-operated tracks in the United States. Its 17 corners are punctuated by long straights and a mix of high-speed and very technical slower corners. The bumps are the one thing that stands out at Sebring, being the feature that is mentioned by every single driver who has competed there. The aging asphalt and concrete sections of the circuit make for a highly challenging and entertaining lap and every driver should heed Sebring Raceway’s own catchphrase, “Respect the bumps.”

The live broadcast will feature lead commentary by the voice of the FIA World Endurance Championship, Martin Haven, together with Chris McCarthy and Lewis McGlade. Coverage will begin at 7:30 am EDT (12:30 pm GMT / 13:30 CET) with the race beginning 30 minutes later. Full details of how to follow and when to tune into the broadcast for all the action are detailed in the visual above and information below.

Leading the battle among the 21 prototype entries will be LMP championship points leaders, the No. 123 Team Redline, with Spa and Nürburgring winners Felix Rosenqvist (former F1 driver and current INDYCAR star) and Bono Huis (2021 rFactor2 Formula Pro Series champion ) being re-joined for this round by the extremely competent Atze Kerkhof. Just 3.5 points behind them in second is the No. 4 Floyd ByKolles Burst entry of Tom Dillmann, Jesper Pedersen, and Jernej Simončič, one of the most consistent lineups all season. All entrants will be aiming for a strong result in the Sebring event to consolidate their positions ahead of the double points-paying, and potential prize-fund-winning, the final round in January.

Of the five manufacturers (Ferrari, Porsche, BMW, Corvette, and Aston Martin) entered in the GTE category, it was the No. 888 BMW M8 GTE of the TESLA R8G Esports team which scooped the winner’s points for the last round, their first of the season. The battle for championship honors is as tight in this class as it is in the LMP category. The No. 71 BMW Team Redline BMW M8 GTE entry leads the way with a 4.5 point lead over the No. 91 Porsche Esports Team 911 RSR GTE, with both teams fielding an unchanged driver lineup.

The Le Mans Virtual Series brings together top-level, real-life drivers, such as Alex Palou, Stoffel Vandoorne, Sake Karam, and Louis Deletraz, and some of the world’s best sim racers to compete together in five endurance races of between 4 and 24 hours in duration and concludes with the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual which will take place in January 2022. This event will now be held online only in response to the ongoing Covid-19 variants and the Government’s recent directives related to the Omicron variant, as well as tightened international travel restrictions throughout Europe related to the Omicron variant, which has led to the cancellation of most teams’ and partners’ plans to attend the event in person.

Here’s when you can follow the races, live and uninterrupted:

Friday, Dec 17: (all times EDT)

1:00 PM - Qualifying show live ( not available on WEC or 24 Heures du Mans channels )

) 1:10 – 1:30 PM - Qualifying GTE

1:40 – 2:00 PM - Qualifying LMP

Saturday, Dec 18:

4:00 – 6:00 AM - Warm up

7:30 AM - Le Mans Virtual Series show live

8:00 AM - 500 Miles of Sebring - RACE

About Le Mans Virtual Series

Le Mans Virtual Series is a global, elite esports series made up of five rounds that bring together endurance racing and sim racing’ top teams to compete on some of the world’s most famous racetracks. International FIA-licensed real-world drivers are teamed up with leading esports protagonists to take on endurance classics for a total prize fund of US $250,000, culminating in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual which will take place entirely online. The Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture between leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, Motorsport Games, and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) - the creator and organizer of the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans and promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC). www.lemansvirtual.com

Round 1: 4 Hours of Monza, Italy - September 25, 2021 - Online only

Round 2: 6 Hours of Spa, Belgium - October 16, 2021 - Online only

Round 3: 8 Hours of Nürburgring, Germany - November 13, 2021 - Online only

Round 4: 6 Hours of Sebring, USA - December 18, 2021 - Online only

Round 5: 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual - January 15/16, 2022 - Online only

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”), across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship, and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others. For more information about Motorsport Games, visit www.motorsportgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the expected future impact of new or planned products, features, offerings, or events, including, without limitation the Le Mans Virtual Series events, and the timing of launching such products, features, offerings or events. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of motorsportgames.com" target="_blank">Motorsport Games and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to difficulties, delays in, or unanticipated events that may impact the timing and scope of new product launches, such as due to delays and higher than anticipated expenses related to the ongoing and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. Factors other than those referred to above could also cause Motorsport Games’ results to differ materially from expected results. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in Motorsport Games’ filings with the SEC, which may be found at www.sec.gov and at ir.motorsportgames.com, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC during 2021, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. Motorsport Games anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions, and expectations to change. Motorsport Games assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Motorsport Games’ plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, Motorsport Games’ website or other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.

Website and Social Media Disclosure:

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website (ir.motorsportgames.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company and our products. It is possible that the information we post on our websites, social media, and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on these websites, social media channels, and blogs, including the following (which list we will update from time to time on our investor relations website):

The contents of these websites and social media channels are not part of, nor will they be incorporated by reference into, this press release.

Investors:

Ashley DeSimone

Ashley.Desimone@icrinc.com

US Press:

ASTRSK PR

motorsportgames@astrskpr.com

EU / UK Press:

Swipe Right PR

motorsport@swipterightpr.com