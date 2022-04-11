How an air filter brand is leading the way in motorsport

Tickets Subscribe
General News

BMC Air Filter is a leader thanks to experimentation in motorsport.

This Italian company, with its three branches in China and India, collects world titles every year in races where it tests out the most innovative solutions developed: the result achieved is extraordinary because the filtration efficiency reaches 97% of the standards.

BMC Air Filter is the world leading manufacturer of air filters and air intake systems for motorsport and Aftermarket Supercar.

This firm is based in Italy and has three subsidiaries in China and India plus a widespread distribution network with over 100 points of sale around the world.

It was launched almost 50 years ago (in 1973, to be precise) thanks to the passion of the founder Gaetano Bergami, who is the current president. The business began importing Japanese products: first Yoshimura, then Mikuni, Kayaba and Bridgestone. Then Cosworth was added, the brand created by a top English engine manufacturer.

BMC's history is very interesting because it was not limited to air filters and intake systems: in the period from 1976 to 1984, the company also produced racing bikes that competed in the TT1 Championship class 1000, the equivalent category of today's Superbike. In 1979, BMC motorcycles earned the right to race with the Official Yoshimura-Suzuki Team at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

BMC Air Filters' history started off in 1995: when asked by Scuderia Ferrari, BMC produced in 15 days the prototype of the famous red BMC air filters, used in F1 first and then in the aftermarket.

The quality of the products is proved by the fact that BMC components have equipped Formula 1 single-seaters that have won 14 Drivers’ titles and 15 Constructors’ titles in recent years. The Bologna-based company was not only successful in the top category, but also in DTM (12 titles) and in 24 Hours of Le Mans with Audi and Porsche (15 titles).

 

The same level of excellence has been achieved on two wheels: since 2005 BMC has been the official supplier and sponsor of Yamaha Factory Racing, supporting the Monster Energy Yamaha teams in MotoGP and Yamaha WorldSBK in Superbike. In 2021 came the sixth world title with Fabio Quartararo in MotoGP.

In the past season BMC won four world titles: apart from the already mentioned Formula 1 and MotoGP, it is right to underline its achievements in WRC with Toyota and in SBK with Yamaha. The result obtained with Subaru in the Japanese Super GT is very relevant too.

The experience gained at the highest level of motorsport collaborating with the best teams at international level, has allowed BMC to transfer the last ten-year knowledge in the racing world to the aftermarket product line so as to provide the market with an excellent quality standard that is constantly evolving.

And it is no coincidence that supercars such as Lamborghini, Ferrari and Porsche use a BMC filter system as standard.

BMC cotton air filters are designed and built by Italian engineers and technicians and are used in the most extreme conditions because they must guarantee durability, reliability and engine performance.

BMC has expanded its area of influence in different sectors, not only in automotive, motorcycles and motorsport. In fact, also the boating sector and many others turn to this leading company from Emilia Romagna.

The invaluable experience gained in the field of racing, combined with intense laboratory testing, make BMC products innovative and cutting-edge. Filtration tests are performed according to the international standards (ISO 5011).

Standards establish the testing methodology of the filtering systems and the type of dust to be used: we are talking about dust with particularly fine gradations i.e. values ranging from 1 to 80 microns, that is to say the thousandth part of a millimetre.

For this reason, BMC air filters have reached a filtration efficiency of 97% of the standards and have brilliantly passed the very strict tests carried out in each different sector.

