Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Magazine: Behind the scenes at Mercedes on an F1 weekend Next / Singapore GP clerk nominated for FIA Vice President for Sport for Asia role
General News

FIA targets participation of 90 countries in 2022 Motorsport Games

By:

The FIA and event promoter Stephane Ratel are aiming to attract 90 nations to compete in the second edition of the Motorsport Games centred on Paul Ricard next October.

FIA targets participation of 90 countries in 2022 Motorsport Games

That would be nearly a two-fold increase on the 49 countries that participated in the inaugural edition of the Olympic-style event held at Vallelunga in 2019.

It would also represent 60 percent of FIA member countries with sporting competence taking part in the event on October 26-30.

Ratel told Autosport that the increase in the number of disciplines from six in 2019 to 18 for next year will broaden the appeal and make the games more accessible to more nations.

Disciplines added for the second edition, which has twice been postponed as a result of the COVID pandemic, include an LMP3 endurance race, a GT3 event for professional drivers, four rally classes and two for the FIA's off-road Cross Car starter category.

"The first point is that we have many more categories, including rallying and Cross Car," he said.

"The second thing is that the FIA is really reaching out to its members around the world: I think on the last web seminar there were more than 70 ASNs [national sporting authorities] on the line.

"Ninety is ambitious, but I think it is feasible so long as COVID is fully behind us.

"With this many categories, the games is going to be mind-blowing — this event has the potential to become huge."

Frederic Bertrand, director of the Formula E and innovative sport activities department at the FIA, added: "In the concept we have grassroots categories that can be taken by a countries without a big amount of competitors or competitions.

"They can start in karting or Cross Car and from there develop their national activity and slowly grow a national team."

Ratel has ambitious plans for the second edition of the Games

Ratel has ambitious plans for the second edition of the Games

Photo by: SRO/Patrick Hecq

Ratel explained that he expected some nations without an established motorsport culture to be represented in one or two disciplines, but that some ASNs will field teams with a competitor in each of the 18 categories.

Britain is among the nations aiming to field a full team or one competitor per category.

Motorsport UK CEO Hugh Chambers said in March of this year prior to the second postponement that the British governing body has "ambitions to field a full team in the 2021 games with representation in all 18 disciplines".

Four nations were represented in all six disciplines in 2019, including Russia which topped the medal table.

An online preview presentation for the games released by the FIA this week included representation from Peru, which is committed to competing in the endurance karting event for mixed gender teams.

Ratel explained that there is an intent for the games to become a biennial event once it is established and for the games to be held outside of Europe in the future.

"The third games will be in Europe, but it hasn't been decided with the FIA yet if that will be in 2023 or whether we will jump to every two years.

"After that we want to go outside Europe for the first time."

After the inaugural edition at Vallelunga, the 2022 Games will be staged around Paul Ricard

After the inaugural edition at Vallelunga, the 2022 Games will be staged around Paul Ricard

Photo by: SRO/Kevin Pecks

Marseille is the host city for the 2022 games, with the opening ceremony taking place in front of the MuCEM museum in the port area.

The racing disciplines will take place at nearby Paul Ricard, Cross Car the Autocross Veynois facility to the north of the city and the rallying on the roads of Sainte-Baume mountain range near the circuit.

The six categories in 2019 were the GT Cup for amateur line-ups, Formula 4, TCR, drifting, esports and slalom karting, all of which will be part of the event in 2022.

shares
comments
Magazine: Behind the scenes at Mercedes on an F1 weekend
Previous article

Magazine: Behind the scenes at Mercedes on an F1 weekend
Next article

Singapore GP clerk nominated for FIA Vice President for Sport for Asia role

Singapore GP clerk nominated for FIA Vice President for Sport for Asia role
Load comments
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Bahrain II Plus
WEC

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint Bahrain II Plus
WEC

How the WEC's heavyweight duel reached its controversial flashpoint

Porsche to take WEC case to International Court of Appeal Bahrain II
WEC

Porsche to take WEC case to International Court of Appeal

Latest news

Motorsport is very bankable, says Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen
Video Inside
General General

Motorsport is very bankable, says Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning
General General

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award finalist Bearman joins Ferrari Driver Academy
General General

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award finalist Bearman joins Ferrari Driver Academy

Singapore GP clerk nominated for FIA Vice President for Sport for Asia role
General General

Singapore GP clerk nominated for FIA Vice President for Sport for Asia role

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going Plus

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

OPINION: The 67th edition of the Macau Grand Prix might have been a largely muted affair to the outside world without its international influx and star line-ups, another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers deserve huge credit for keeping the party going

General
Nov 24, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.