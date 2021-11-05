Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / FIA targets participation of 90 countries in 2022 Motorsport Games Next / Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award finalist Bearman joins Ferrari Driver Academy
General News

Singapore GP clerk nominated for FIA Vice President for Sport for Asia role

By:

The Singapore Grand Prix’s deputy clerk of the course Janette Tan has joined the FIA presidential election ticket of Graham Stoker.

Singapore GP clerk nominated for FIA Vice President for Sport for Asia role

Tan, who is a well-known figure in Asian motorsport circles, has been nominated to become FIA Vice President for Sport for Asia.

She has huge experience, having most recently been deputy clerk of the course and senior manager of race operations for the Singapore GP.

Beyond that role, she is also a member of the FIA Volunteers & Officials Commission, a member and Regional Representative for Asia Pacific for the FIA Women in Motorsports Commission, Member of the FIA Circuits Commission and Treasurer for Motor Sports Singapore, the National Sporting Authority.

She was also the first winner of the Charlie Whiting Award in 2020, which aims to celebrate the achievements of up-and-coming race directors.

Tan’s nomination means that both the current FIA presidential candidates have put forward females for the first time to take a vice president for sporting role.

Mohammed ben Sulayem has already proposed that Fabiana Ecclestone, the wife of former F1 supremo Bernie, be the vice president for sport for South America.

Speaking about her nomination, Tan said: “I’m honoured to be part of Graham’s team and to be nominated as the first female Vice President for Asia in the history of the FIA.

Read Also:

“I’ve been impressed with Graham’s modern ideas and forward thinking on the future of motor sport and I look forward to helping him achieve his objectives.”

Graham Stoker added: “I’m delighted that Janette is joining my team. Not only is she a trailblazer for women in sport but also a leader in motor sport in her own right and has been selected on merit.

“It is certainly about time that the leadership bodies in motor sport have a more diverse presence that reflects the world today and I will be leading that reform at every level.

"Janette will be part of a modern international federation that embraces inclusivity and diversity, and offers opportunity for all.”

Stoker and bin Sulayem are the only candidates who have so far put themselves forward for the FIA president election.

The vote, on who will succeed Jean Todt, will take place on 17 December.

shares
comments
FIA targets participation of 90 countries in 2022 Motorsport Games
Previous article

FIA targets participation of 90 countries in 2022 Motorsport Games
Next article

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award finalist Bearman joins Ferrari Driver Academy

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award finalist Bearman joins Ferrari Driver Academy
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
The Red Bull rear wing troubles it faced in the US and Mexico
Formula 1

The Red Bull rear wing troubles it faced in the US and Mexico

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning
General

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning

Why social media backlash isn't swaying F1 on sprint race future Mexican GP Plus
Formula 1

Why social media backlash isn't swaying F1 on sprint race future

Latest news

Motorsport is very bankable, says Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen
Video Inside
General General

Motorsport is very bankable, says Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning
General General

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award finalist Bearman joins Ferrari Driver Academy
General General

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award finalist Bearman joins Ferrari Driver Academy

Singapore GP clerk nominated for FIA Vice President for Sport for Asia role
General General

Singapore GP clerk nominated for FIA Vice President for Sport for Asia role

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going Plus

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

OPINION: The 67th edition of the Macau Grand Prix might have been a largely muted affair to the outside world without its international influx and star line-ups, another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers deserve huge credit for keeping the party going

General
Nov 24, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.