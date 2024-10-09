FIA prize-giving in Rwanda set to go ahead despite Marburg virus outbreak

The FIA still plans to go ahead with its annual Prize Gala in Rwanda in December, despite the World Health Organization (WHO) advising against travel to the country because of a Marburg virus outbreak.

The governing body is hosting its annual celebratory extravaganza in Kigali on 13 December to hand out this year’s FIA awards as well as celebrate its own 120th anniversary.

The event sees FIA championship winners officially given their trophies, and an appearance each year is mandatory for Formula 1’s victors.

Lewis Hamilton was famously fined for missing the 2021 event in the wake of the Abu Dhabi season finale controversy.

But the FIA’s organisation of this year’s Prize Gala, which attracts delegates and guests from all around the world, could face some logistical challenges with Rwanda at the centre of a virus outbreak.

Late last month, the Rwanda Ministry of Health declared the nation’s first confirmed cases of the Marburg virus disease (MVD).

FIA flag Photo by: Eric Gilbert

The latest figures published on 8 October show there are now 58 confirmed cases in the country and 13 deaths. This is one of the biggest ever confirmed outbreaks of the disease.

The government of Rwanda is working with the WHO to co-ordinate a response.

An WHO statement last updated on 30 September stated: “WHO assesses the risk of this outbreak as very high at the national level, high at the regional level, and low at the global level. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the outbreak and this risk assessment will be updated as more information is received.”

While measures are being put in place in Rwanda to limit the spread of the disease, it added: “Based on the current risk assessment, WHO advises against any travel and trade restrictions with Rwanda.”

The WHO has however drawn short of a total travel ban, with the UK Foreign Office advice urging travellers to avoid close contact with symptomatic people. Rwanda's main tourist attractions are operating as normal.

The FIA is also in contact with government agencies to keep an eye on developments, but says that plans for the Gala are not impacted at the moment.

Max Verstappen, FIA Formula One World Champion, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President Photo by: FIA

An FIA spokesman said: “We are monitoring the situation closely in collaboration with the Ministry of Health in Rwanda. At present, we are proceeding as planned.”

Marburg virus, which is clinically similar to Ebola, can cause fatal haemorrhagic fever, and has a fatality rate as high as 88%. There is currently no available treatment, but healthcare workers are being given a trial vaccine.

People are initially infected after coming into contact with the Rousettus bat, but it spreads between humans through direct contact - including blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people, and with contaminated surfaces and materials, such as bedding and clothing.

To prevent the disease being spread internationally, passengers departing Rwanda have now been asked to fill out a screening questionnaire to report any symptoms. Anyone who has been in contact with a confirmed case is required to be quarantined for at least 21 days and until they are symptom-free.