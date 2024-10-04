Singapore GP steward Herbert explains Verstappen’s FIA swearing penalty

Johnny Herbert has explained the decision making behind Max Verstappen's penalty for swearing, having been part of the FIA stewards panel at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen has been issued with a community service order by F1's governing body for swearing in a live televised press conference.

It comes after an Autosport exclusive interview with the FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem in which he urged drivers to curb their foul language.

In the article, Ben Sulayem said: "We have to differentiate between our sport - motorsport - and rap music. We're not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That's them and we are [us]."

While Herbert - who was a race steward at the Singapore GP where the Dutchman swore in the press conference and was punished - says the sanction was not a direct result of Ben Sulayem's wishes to target bad language, he has provided insight into the decision.

"At the press conference in Singapore, Max used the 'F' word about his car. The press conferences are beamed around the world," he told CasinoHawks.

"There is more swearing than there ever has been. A press conference is not the place for it.

"Some journalists have said the sport is trying to make robots out of the drivers. That's not the case. You are just asking them not to swear, which I think is the right thing. Most drivers don't swear.

Johnny Herbert, former driver and FIA steward, arrives at the track Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

"The incident was referred to us as stewards. We had a good open chat with Max for about 20 minutes, half an hour, in what was a difficult situation.

"You could see in his face he was really worked up about it. But when he left, he appeared to be mollified about the process and why it's there. He did not blame us as stewards.

"As stewards, we have a range of tools to punish drivers. We are there to implement the rules and make a decision together.

"We could have fined him, but we felt it would be more beneficial to get him to do something socially responsible. It is up to Max and the FIA what that is.

"It all blew up afterwards because he went to the press conference and gave one-word answers then held his own impromptu press conference outside in the paddock.

"That showed Max's rebellious streak. I love that side of him, it is what makes Max, Max, his honest and outspoken character. But there is a time and a place.

"Personally, I think there is too much swearing. I don't want my five-year-old grandchild listening to that sort of language."

Herbert also admitted that Ben Sulayem's controversial interview "did not go down very well with the drivers" and claims they were "antagonised".

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

He added: "There is an FIA code about not using foul language. A week before, the FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem had talked about swearing and saying F1 drivers shouldn't swear, and they were not 'rappers.'

"That did not go down very well with the drivers who were antagonised, especially Lewis [Hamilton] who felt it was a racial slur.

"The drivers were not happy about it. They all bandied together with Max.

"I have noticed that the drivers are a much closer-knit bunch than I have seen for many years. They have much stronger opinions on issues.

"Swearing is something Ben Sulayem is wanting to stamp out. You can't so much in the heat of the moment during a race in the car when emotion comes out.

"I hope common sense prevails on F1 drivers swearing moving forward - the drivers and FIA need to work together.

"There has to be an understanding that both sides need to work together. I know the FIA President is unhappy with foul language.

"There is an understanding among drivers that swearing at a press conference is not right. It is just something that built up from the President's initial 'rappers' comment which some found offensive to then Max being dragged before the stewards in Singapore."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in the post Qualifying Press Conference Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

Herbert also says that there has since been a meeting with the F1 drivers and that the exact details of the community service punishment dished out to Verstappen are yet to be agreed.

He said: "We had a meeting with the drivers afterwards when at least one, who I won't name, made clear that in his opinion, swearing was not acceptable.

"There are many youngsters around the world who love the sport and worship the drivers. Drivers have to understand that they are role models.

"We made the decision that there was a case to answer if you like. It is between Max and the FIA to agree what the sanction should be and what it would be. That part is out of our control."