Formula 1

FIA makes two leadership appointments

FIA president Ben Sulayem adds two senior figures to boost organisation's leadership team

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, FIA

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President, FIA

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The FIA has announced two senior leadership appointments as part of president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s efforts to transform the governing body.

Spaniard Alberto Villarreal is to join as general manager, while Italian Alessandra Malhame will become the FIA’s new Senior HR Director.

Villarreal, who will report directly to Ben Sulayem and the President of the Senate, arrives with a huge experience of the automotive sector following two decades working for the Goodyear tyre company.

He will help oversee the operational and financial performance of the organisation, and has been tasked with prioritising the interests of the FIA members in decision-making.

Malhame, who has previously worked in senior positions at Honeywell and Bristol Myers Squibb, will work with the organisation to guide HR operations and wider strategies.

Speaking about the appointments, Ben Sulayem said: "I am delighted to welcome Alberto and Alessandra to the team.

“With Alberto’s vast leadership experience, I am confident he will drive sustainability in our financial performance, governance and operations and deliver value for our members.

“Alessandra brings a wealth of HR expertise to the federation. I am confident she will ensure the development of our most precious commodity – our people.”

FIA flag

FIA flag

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The senior appointments come at a time when Ben Sulayem is stamping his authority on the FIA in taking it in the direction he wants – which is making it more financially stable and with clearer targets.

Ben Sulayem’s approach has put him at loggerheads with many people, however, and there have been a number of key departures over the past 12 months.

Just last week, the FIA parted ways with its director of communications Luke Skipper and secretary general of mobility Jacob Bangsgaard.

Last winter it was announced that sporting director Steve Nielsen and single-seater technical director Tim Goss had both resigned from their roles, while head of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission Deborah Mayer also quit.

This February, it emerged that governance and regulatory director Pierre Ketterer and head of commercial legal affairs Edward Floydd had left, with the FIA’s first CEO Natalie Robyn also leaving in May.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
