Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The Visa Cash App RB F1 Team has the opportunity to join its Undergraduate Internship Programme 2025/2026.

This 13-month programme will see you join its Aerodynamics and Vehicle Performance departments in the UK and will include Aerodynamic Development, CFD Methodology, Data Science, Strategy, Simulation & Modelling, Wind Tunnel Engineering, Technology/Software Engineering, Aerodynamic Surfacing and Mechanical and Model Design.

Applications close 20 October 2024.

Audi Formula Racing has a vacancy for the Head of IT.

In this position you will manage the IT team and be responsible for all IT systems at Audi Formula Racing GmbH in Neuburg, Germany, including the data centres and Mission Control.

Candidates will have several years of professional experience in network, system and infrastructure management and a degree in computer science or business informatics.

Porsche Penske Motorsport is hiring a Performance Engineer for its WEC team.

This role will entail utilising data software to collect, analyse, visualise, and share time series data from multiple sources as well as use of program tools to analyse, predict and simulate potential gains.

You will have at least six years of experience in an engineer role, specifically expert level data analysis, including six years’ experience with multiple data software and expert in vehicle dynamics, with four years’ experience working with suspension systems.

Join Williams Racing as a Senior Hospitality Executive.

Duties will include acting as the rotational lead on internal and external events for all the teams’ guests, including, but not limited to, STEM programme, internal meetings, public events and partner events, as well as supervising a small team of Hospitality Executives.

You will have previous experience within a client facing role within professional conferencing, catering or events.

PremiAir Racing is recruiting a Race Mechanic to join it in the Australia Supercars Championship.

Candidates must be a current Australian permanent resident, citizen, or hold a valid working visa, as well as having a trade qualification in a Technical field or a minimum of three years' motorsport experience.