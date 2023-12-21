Subscribe
Top 50 Drivers of 2023
View more
General
Special feature

Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #23 Ryan Blaney

1st in NASCAR Cup

Jim Utter
Author Jim Utter
Updated
Top 50 2023 dotcom23

The 29-year-old third-generation driver for Team Penske didn’t look like a Cup championship contender early in the season. But when it counted the most – in the playoffs – Ryan Blaney and his #12 Ford team were at their best.

Critical playoff wins at Talladega and Martinsville advanced him to the Championship 4 at Phoenix for the first time.

After Christopher Bell wrecked out early, Blaney then bested two of the year’s top drivers – Hendrick team-mates William Byron and Kyle Larson (the 2021 Cup champion) had won the most races and led most laps respectively – to earn his first series title.

Read Also:

Roger Penske on another year of Cup success

Blaney’s breakthrough helped cap another banner year for motorsport icon Roger Penske. His breakthrough NASCAR Cup Series championship was the fourth for Team Penske and 44th motorsport title in the organisation’s storied history.

Although he finished second in the season finale – Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain won the race – Blaney was highest among the four title contenders and handed Penske his second consecutive Cup title. Penske has now won both Cup championships since the introduction of the Next Gen car into the series in 2022, following Joey Logano’s success last year.

Blaney hadn't finished higher than seventh in the standings before his 2023 Cup Series title

Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

Blaney hadn't finished higher than seventh in the standings before his 2023 Cup Series title

“You win one and you hope you can win it because you start all over again. They don’t give you an extra lap ahead of everybody after you win one,” said Penske, referencing Logano’s title a year ago.

“I would say that it took us a while and with Ford engineering and certainly with Yates and the motor side we came prepared, and we got better through the season. I think we understood the car better and certainly it turned out. 

“In the last six years, we’ve won 148 races and 12 championships, so when you think about the total Team Penske effort, it’s been amazing. I can’t even look back because I don’t know how we ever did it.”

"All of the people today that are successful and made us successful, just like Blaney, came in at the bottom. I think we’ve got to continue to do that and that will keep us very sharp at the top" Roger Penske

Blaney ended the season with three wins, eight top five and 18 top 10 finishes. A full-time member of Penske’s Cup line-up since 2018, he had previously never finished higher than seventh in the series standings (in 2019 and 2021).

Penske said expectations are set high each year, but the accomplishments remain special.

“Expectations are you’ve got to be a winner,” he said. “We don’t really want to finish second and we want to win. We try to hire the people and one thing is we fill the funnel from the bottom and not from the top.

“All of the people today that are successful and made us successful, just like Blaney, came in at the bottom. I think we’ve got to continue to do that and that will keep us very sharp at the top.”

 
Blaney's Cup title was the 44th for the Penske organisation in its history

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Blaney's Cup title was the 44th for the Penske organisation in its history

shares
comments
Previous article Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #22 Kamui Kobayashi
Next article Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #24 Ott Tanak
Jim Utter
More
Jim Utter
Gragson joins Stewart-Haas in NASCAR Cup return

Gragson joins Stewart-Haas in NASCAR Cup return

NASCAR Cup

Gragson joins Stewart-Haas in NASCAR Cup return Gragson joins Stewart-Haas in NASCAR Cup return

Toyota unveils redesigned Camry XSE for NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota unveils redesigned Camry XSE for NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR

Toyota unveils redesigned Camry XSE for NASCAR Cup Series Toyota unveils redesigned Camry XSE for NASCAR Cup Series

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Ryan Blaney
More
Ryan Blaney
NASCAR champion Blaney "poked around" idea of Indy 500 bid with Penske

NASCAR champion Blaney "poked around" idea of Indy 500 bid with Penske

IndyCar
Indy 500

NASCAR champion Blaney "poked around" idea of Indy 500 bid with Penske NASCAR champion Blaney "poked around" idea of Indy 500 bid with Penske

NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Blaney claims title as Chastain wins season finale

NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Blaney claims title as Chastain wins season finale

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Blaney claims title as Chastain wins season finale NASCAR Cup Phoenix: Blaney claims title as Chastain wins season finale

NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Blaney advances into title race with win

NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Blaney advances into title race with win

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Blaney advances into title race with win NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Blaney advances into title race with win

Latest news

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

INDY IndyCar

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

MGP MotoGP

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

MISC General

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023 Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

F1 Formula 1

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

Plus
Plus
General

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Plus
Plus
Le Mans

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe