Top 50 Drivers of 2023
Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #22 Kamui Kobayashi

2nd in World Endurance Championship (Hypercar) 11th in Super Formula

Gary Watkins
Kamui Kobayashi again missed out on the big prizes in the WEC; neither the title nor a Le Mans win came his way in 2023. But he and team-mates Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez were the ‘winningest’ of the two Toyota line-ups, outscoring the champions 4-2. It should also be pointed out that they were, marginally, the faster of the two.

PLUS: Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

What would have happened had Kobayashi not been punted into retirement during the night at Le Mans can only be guesswork. Kobayashi proved again that he can combine driving with his role of WEC team principal, no more so than at Fuji. His concluding double stint there was spellbinding.

 
Kobayashi again showed he was more than capable of combining roles as led his #7 Toyota crew to four wins in the WEC

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

