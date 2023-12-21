Subscribe
Top 50 Drivers of 2023
View more
General
Special feature

Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #14 Charles Leclerc

5th in Formula 1 World Championship

Jake Boxall-Legge
Author Jake Boxall-Legge
Published
Top 50 2023 dotcom14

Charles Leclerc proved largely inseparable from Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz in 2023 as their car’s characteristics swung from favouring one to the other. But his form in the last two races moved him ahead in the championship.

His efforts in Las Vegas almost yielded victory, as the colder conditions and low track grip played to Ferrari’s sensibilities, and he flexed a lesser-seen tactical streak in Abu Dhabi to take on Mercedes in the constructors’ chase.

Sure, there were errors: Leclerc felt that the only way to get the best from the early-spec SF23 was to straddle the car’s absolute limits. But pole in three of the last five races continued to demonstrate his single-lap effectiveness.

Leclerc's hard-luck story of 2023

"Why am I so unlucky?", Leclerc mourned over the radio on the Brazilian Grand Prix's formation lap, as his car went straight into the Turn 6 barrier. An electronics failure was understood to be the root cause, which switched the hydraulics off and knocked out the power steering, causing Leclerc the ignominy of a DNS on the final classification.

Although Leclerc matched Fernando Alonso in the final points standings, he was beaten to fourth on countback thanks to Alonso's greater collection of third places. Things could have been a lot better had Leclerc not been suffused by the spectre of bad luck over 2023, which had affected the very first race of the season.

Bad luck appeared to follow Leclerc around this year, starting from the very first race

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Bad luck appeared to follow Leclerc around this year, starting from the very first race

Bahrain was reminiscent of 2019, in many ways; back then, Leclerc was denied a first win for Ferrari as his engine control systems shorted out to sap away at his power. This time, Leclerc was set for a podium finish behind the runaway Red Bulls before his Ferrari ground to a halt.

Having already taken a second energy store and control electronics over the weekend, he had to surpass his season's allowance for the Saudi Arabia race two weeks later. This encumbered him with a grid penalty, knocking him off the front row and pushing him back to 12th on Sunday's line-up.

PLUS: How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

A clash with Lance Stroll in Australia left him with just six points from the opening three races, but he picked his confidence off the floor in Baku with pole in both sprint and grand prix - and claimed top-three results in both. But a win had eluded him there, as Red Bull was much too strong. He crashed in Q3 in Miami, copped a three-place grid penalty in Monaco for impeding Lando Norris, qualified 19th in Spain, dropped out in Q2 in Canada, before pausing that relatively barren run with a second place in Austria.

It's fair to say that, in many of those instances, luck was a factor. But it's equally true that one makes their own luck at times - and Leclerc so often rides his on the absolute limit. With a more predictable car, the errors will be less obvious; Leclerc feels that he has to drive on a knife-edge with the current Ferraris, and teeters precariously between success and failure.

 
After an encouraging end to the season, Leclerc will hope for better fortunes with Ferrari in 2024

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

After an encouraging end to the season, Leclerc will hope for better fortunes with Ferrari in 2024

shares
comments
Previous article Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #13 Josef Newgarden
Next article Autosport Top 50 of 2023: #15 Carlos Sainz
Jake Boxall-Legge
More
Jake Boxall-Legge
The reasons why three F1 drivers missed out on Autosport's 2023 top 10 rankings

The reasons why three F1 drivers missed out on Autosport's 2023 top 10 rankings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The reasons why three F1 drivers missed out on Autosport's 2023 top 10 rankings The reasons why three F1 drivers missed out on Autosport's 2023 top 10 rankings

The 10 best race drives of F1 2023

The 10 best race drives of F1 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The 10 best race drives of F1 2023 The 10 best race drives of F1 2023

The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023

The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023 The technical battlegrounds of F1 2023

Charles Leclerc
More
Charles Leclerc
Hectic 2023 F1 season delayed Ferrari driver contract talks

Hectic 2023 F1 season delayed Ferrari driver contract talks

Formula 1

Hectic 2023 F1 season delayed Ferrari driver contract talks Hectic 2023 F1 season delayed Ferrari driver contract talks

Vasseur: Japan F1 Ferrari upgrade left Leclerc in "much better shape"

Vasseur: Japan F1 Ferrari upgrade left Leclerc in "much better shape"

Formula 1

Vasseur: Japan F1 Ferrari upgrade left Leclerc in "much better shape" Vasseur: Japan F1 Ferrari upgrade left Leclerc in "much better shape"

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Latest news

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

INDY IndyCar

Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year Arrow McLaren’s Ward “cautiously optimistic” for 2024 after growing year

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

MGP MotoGP

Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team Ducati’s sporting director Ciabatti steps down from MotoGP team

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

MISC General

Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023 Autosport's 10 brightest female stars of 2023

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

F1 Formula 1

Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri Brown: McLaren F1 can "get ahead" of any tension between Norris and Piastri

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

Plus
Plus
General

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Plus
Plus
Le Mans

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe