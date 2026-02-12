Autosport magazine: Can Mercedes give Russell a title challenger?

Rarely has there been such anticipation ahead of a new set of Formula 1 regulations. And the amount of concern expressed about them has also been unusual. But the first signs are that F1 2026 is in better shape than many expected.

Early indications also suggest that Mercedes looks strong. As Jake Boxall-Legge points out in our cover feature, there are already some parallels with 2014, when Mercedes started an incredible run of domination. It’s too early to say whether George Russell will finally have the title-contending car he obviously deserves – and McLaren, of course, has the same powertrain – but the signs are positive.

There are plenty of other things to look out for in February’s Bahrain testing and we guide you through those too, and Stuart Codling outlines the challenges facing the drivers.

One of the big question marks is how Aston Martin will get on with a car designed by Adrian Newey and powered by a new Honda engine. We take a look at Honda’s unusual relationship with F1, stretching back over 60 years, while this month’s Now That Was a Car is the cool Shadow DN5.

F1 hopefuls Rafael Camara and Doriane Pin both had an impressive 2025 and are looking to grasp new opportunities this season. We speak to them in our Single Seaters section.

Two other drivers are beginning new challenges. Mikkel Jensen tells Gary Watkins about his Le Mans dreams and why he has left Peugeot to join McLaren’s new Hypercar programme, while Jon Armstrong talks to Tom Howard about his move from virtual competition to a World Rally Championship chance with M-Sport.

Toyota continues to be the benchmark in the WRC, but it’s the newcomer in the Australian Supercars championship. The arrival of the GR Supra V8 for 2026 means that Ford and Chevrolet have a new rival in the spectacular series. Phil Branagan sees how things are going on.

Next month’s (April) issue will feature our extensive F1 season preview, including a testing analysis, technical overview and team-by-team guide. Look out for that from 3 March.

