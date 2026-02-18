Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

United Autosports is recruiting a Performance Coach (Team & Drivers).

You will be designing and delivering individualised performance programmes for drivers, supporting mechanics, engineers and travelling team members with strength and conditioning for physical job demands and setting clear nutrition principles.

Candidates will have experience working with athletes and high-performing teams under pressure with a background in strength and conditioning, applied movement and biomechanics and performance nutrition.

Red Bull Powertrains has an opportunity for a Mechanical Design ERS Student Placement to start in July 2026.

This one-year placement will see you involved with the design and development of the ERS system, (battery, electronics and motor-generator) turbo and chassis installation of the 2026 Red Bull Powertrains Power Unit.

You will have knowledge and experience from at least one year of undergraduate study on either a mathematics, physics, or engineering-based degree course.

Applications close Friday 20 February 2026.

Join M-Sport UK as an Apprentice Engineer.

This is part of the team’s Motorsport Engineering Degree Apprenticeship Programme and will see you rotate through a variety of technical and production departments to gain a full understanding of how a competition car is designed, built and developed.

One aspect will be to learn to interpret engineering drawings, CAD model and technical data.

Applications close on Friday 27 March 2026.

McLaren Racing is looking for a Senior Manager in Hospitality and Experience to join their World Endurance Championship team.

A key aspect to this role is to lead the end-to-end planning, development and execution of the team’s major brand experience events across the global WEC calendar with a specialist focus on the logistics of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Successful candidates will be fluent in French and have experience leading and delivering large-scale experiential marketing or live events.

The Mercedes F1 Team has a vacancy for a Travel Coordinator on a 12 Month Fixed Term Contract.

You will be responsible for the production and publication of the travel itinerary, completion of the flight manifest and of the rooming list, booking of all ground transfers both in the UK and overseas and more.

The ideal candidate will have experience of travel coordination in a fast-moving environment.