Autosport magazine: British GP preview and the Le Mans 24 Hours

You’ve got to love this time of year as a motorsport fan. We’ve just had the Monaco Grand Prix and Le Mans 24 Hours, plus this season we’ve seen Lewis Hamilton take his first world championship GP win for Ferrari in Spain. And now we get to look forward to the British GP at Silverstone. We’ve got all this and more in the latest issue of Autosport magazine, out today (25 June).

Hamilton’s success and Lando Norris’s improved McLaren MCL40 mean that three of the five homegrown heroes should have a realistic chance of success at Silverstone. We hear from the quintet in our traditional British GP preview.

Despite having the best car, George Russell will arrive under the biggest pressure. His struggles to adapt to the Mercedes W17 and team-mate Kimi Antonelli’s searing pace have given the championship a very different look to what most people expected after Russell won the season-opener in Australia.

Antonelli’s performance at Monaco – pipping an on-form Max Verstappen to pole and then dominating the race despite the chaos going on around him – was surely the 19-year-old’s best F1 effort to date, a truly great drive that makes his title credentials look all the stronger.

Toyota scored arguably its finest endurance-racing victory so far in June. The 94th Le Mans 24 Hours hung in the balance to the very end, as Toyota, BMW and Cadillac stayed in the mix for victory throughout. Gary Watkins explains how Nyck de Vries, Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Conway came out on top, plus we have the key moments from the LMGT3 and LMP2 classes.

Elsewhere, we take a look at Williams following the famous team’s disappointing start to 2026, speak to Alpine rising star Franco Colapinto about adapting to the unexpected challenges of being an F1 driver, and Marcus Simmons picks out the talents to watch as the F2 and F3 packs head to the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone.

Legendary television presenter Steve Rider outlines the dramatic story that unfolded behind the scenes at the infamous 1976 British GP, while our bumper National section includes a chat with new Porsche sensation Callum Voisin, a special Lola T70 and highlights from the Lydden Legend Festival.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene via the Le Mans 24 Hours, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each month? Subscribe today and never miss your fix of motorsport.