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Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To discover your perfect job in motorsport, find out more here

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Motorsport Jobs of the week

Motorsport Jobs of the week

Photo by: Uncredited

1. Ford Racing - Strategy Engineer - Witney

Ford Racing has an opening for a Strategy Engineer.

You will be developing comprehensive race strategies based on simulation modelling, historical data and track analysis, monitoring live timing, telemetry and competitor actions to adapt strategy in real-time during races and lead post-race reviews to evaluate strategy effectiveness and outcomes.

Candidates will have proven experience as a Strategy Engineer or equivalent role within a top-tier motorsport environment with strong technical knowledge of race strategy, timing systems and simulation modelling.

2. Motorsport Network - Digital Content Coordinator - Remote

Motorsport Network is recruiting a Digital Content Coordinator.

In this role you are responsible for supporting the day-to-day publication of content on Motorsport.com’s Dutch edition which includes reviewing and publishing AI-translated articles and performing basic editing and proofreading to ensure content accuracy, clarity and readability.

You will have native Dutch language skills and an understanding of digital publishing and SEO principles.

3. McLaren Automotive - Customer Support Engineer - Motorsport - Woking

Join McLaren Automotive as a Customer Support Engineer – Motorsport which will include extensive global travel within the region of 16-22 events.

You will be supporting the GT3/GT4 project engineering and development teams in the execution and evaluation of pre- and post-event simulation and data analysis and reporting as well operating as the first ‘point of contact’ for Customer race programs.

Successful candidates will have experience of the motorsport industry, either as part of a race team or customer support role.

4. Mercedes F1 Team - Visual Brand Manager - Brackley

The Mercedes F1 Team has a vacancy for a Visual Brand Manager.

As part of the Marketing team your responsibility is to manage the delivery of the team’s visual identity across all materials and assets, working with sub-teams to ensure timely and consistent rollout and selecting the appropriate visualisation for each audience and use.

You will have experience of working within a creative or brand sub team in a marketing department.

5. McLaren Endurance Racing - Simulation Engineer - Woking

McLaren Endurance Racing is looking for a Simulation Engineer.

You will be creating, developing and correlating high fidelity vehicle dynamics models and simulations of all aspects of the car to ensure the team are accurately capturing and are able to optimise their key behaviours in both offline and driver in the loop simulations.

The ideal candidate will have strong analytical skills underpinned by a data driven approach and proven experience in a simulation role in high-level motorsport.

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