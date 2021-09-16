Magazine: F1 Italian GP review, WRC Greece and more

We argue that Verstappen needs to change his ways following the crash at Monza that put both championship contenders out, while also explaining how Daniel Ricciardo would almost certainly have won the Italian Grand Prix anyway.

There’s all the key news from the F1 paddock, including the hurdles that had to be overcome for Alex Albon to sign with Williams for 2022.

A former Williams F1 star also talks to Autosport this week. Twenty years after taking the first of his seven grand prix wins, Juan Pablo Montoya opens up about his finest motorsport moments, from his starring drives as an up-and-comer in F3000 through Indycar, F1 and NASCAR to his recent efforts at the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award, which aims to find and assist young British driving talent, is back after a year away. We name the 10 drivers in contention for the 2021 honours.

Young World Rally sensation Kalle Rovanpera dominated the Acropolis Rally last weekend to confirm his future championship-challenging credentials. Tom Howard reports on the 20-year-old’s success, while David Malsher-Lopez was on hand to see new IndyCar star Alex Palou emerge from chaos at Portland to move back into the championship lead.

It was another bumper weekend for UK motorsport. Our 17-page National section includes news and reports from events at Oulton Park, Brands Hatch, Snetterton, Pembrey, Mondello Park and Cadwell Park. That includes action from British GT’s visit to Oulton and a brilliant British Hillclimb title for Wallace Menzies.

Looking ahead, the return of the Goodwood Revival this weekend should be one of the highlights of the historic racing season. Marcus Pye has attended every Revival since the inaugural edition in 1998 and is your guide for the 2021 event in our preview.

