Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review
Esports News

Le Mans Virtual Esports event returns as series, includes 24-hour race finale

By:

The Le Mans Virtual Series has been launched to run a five-event Esports series in collaboration with Motorsport Games and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, culminating in the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual hosted at the 2022 Autosport International show.

Le Mans Virtual Esports event returns as series, includes 24-hour race finale

The 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual was a breakout success in 2020, filling the gap vacated by the 24 Hours of Le Mans due to lockdown restrictions, reaching over 14.2 million viewers. Now, it is returning in an expanded form as the Le Mans Virtual Series.

Starting on 25th September 2021, the Esports championship will be run by Motorsport Games in collaboration with the Automobile Club de l’Ouest – organisers of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

A five-round event run will cover Monza, Spa-Francorchamps, Nurburgring, Sebring and Circuit de la Sarthe. The first round is a four-hour race, followed by two six-hour and one eight-hour races, culminating in the full 24-hour race on 15-16 January 2022.

All races will be broadcast live online, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual taking place in person during the 2022 Autosport International show in Birmingham, U.K.

 

“Following the real 24 Hours of Le Mans in August 2021, we are delighted to now launch the Le Mans Virtual Series which will include as its highlight the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. The link between real-life motorsport and Esports is now an essential element for our manufacturers and teams, and we all look forward to an excellent season of esports competition,” said Pierre Fillon, President of the ACO.

Participants will be racing for a share of a massive $250,000 prize pool, 50% of which will be distributed for the 24-hour race results. Held using the rFactor 2 platform, 38 LMP and GTE full-season entries will feature, each car including five drivers combining FIA international-licensed drivers and professional sim drivers.

“This year, the event will further benefit the teams, partners and, of course, massive gaming and spectator audiences worldwide. We are extremely pleased to have secured the support of such an impressive portfolio of partners and we can’t wait to get started this season with the reveal next week of some top-class names on the entry list,” explained Gerard Neveu, Motorsport Advisor to Motorsport Games.

The partners of the series are Thrustmaster, Rolex, Total Energies, Goodyear, LEGO Technic and Algorand.

The full entry list will be revealed 7th September 2021 and every race will be live on Traxion.GG's YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels.

Le Mans Virtual Series 2021-22 calendar

Round 1 4 Hours of Monza 25th September 2021
Round 2 6 Hours of Spa 16th October 2021
Round 3 8 Hours of Nurburgring 13th November 2021
Round 4 6 Hours of Sebring 18th December 2021
Round 5 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual 15th-16th January 2022
 
shares
comments

Related video

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review

Previous article

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking

4 h
2
Formula 1

Russell: "Fantastic" de Vries deserves to be in F1

1 h
3
Formula 1

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

3 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

1 d
5
MotoGP

Vinales to make Aprilia MotoGP race debut at Aragon

3 h
Latest news
Le Mans Virtual Esports event returns as series, includes 24-hour race finale
ESPT

Le Mans Virtual Esports event returns as series, includes 24-hour race finale

1 h
Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review
ESPT

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review

Aug 31, 2021
Assetto Corsa Competizione arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S February 2022
ESPT

Assetto Corsa Competizione arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S February 2022

Aug 27, 2021
WRC 10 Game Director Alain Jarniou on how the series has evolved
ESPT

WRC 10 Game Director Alain Jarniou on how the series has evolved

Aug 24, 2021
Mercedes-AMG Petronas retains Formula Pro Series lead
ESPT

Mercedes-AMG Petronas retains Formula Pro Series lead

Aug 20, 2021
More
Thomas Harrison-Lord
Assetto Corsa Competizione arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S February 2022
Esports

Assetto Corsa Competizione arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S February 2022

WRC 10 Game Director Alain Jarniou on how the series has evolved
Esports

WRC 10 Game Director Alain Jarniou on how the series has evolved

Sami-Joe wins 2020 WRC eSports Grand Final
Esports

Sami-Joe wins 2020 WRC eSports Grand Final

Trending Today

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking

Russell: "Fantastic" de Vries deserves to be in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: "Fantastic" de Vries deserves to be in F1

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell futures secured before announcement

Vinales to make Aprilia MotoGP race debut at Aragon
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales to make Aprilia MotoGP race debut at Aragon

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

Hamilton would like to see F1 hold "free" Belgian GP for fans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton would like to see F1 hold "free" Belgian GP for fans

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review
Esports Esports

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race Plus

Analysis: How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest race

An unlikely partnership between LMP1 privateer Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity Plus

How poor driving standards ruined IndyCar's golden opportunity

The chaotic end to the virtual Indy 175 might be dismissed as "just a game," but the insulting actions of two IndyCar stars may have serious real-life consequences

Esports
May 3, 2020
Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Plus

Why Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Plus

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

'Natural talent' is one of the biggest misnomers going in motorsport, and that is being proven by the way real life racers aren't immediately getting on the pace with the sim racing experts in virtual contests. To change that, they are having to apply the same tools required to be quick in real life

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Plus

Why F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports Plus

The latest Red Bull exile to return in Esports

Since he was ejected from the programme at the end of 2006, the latest Red Bull junior driver brought back into the fold to race in Formula 1 - in a virtual sense for the inaugural Virtual GP - has had quite the career journey. From ADAC GT Masters and Porsche Supercup to Le Mans and the DTM, here's how a works pro got to relive a long-forgotten dream

Esports
Mar 24, 2020
Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race Plus

Mercedes can be toppled in F1's other title race

Mercedes has not only set new standards in Formula 1, but it's also created a benchmark in Esports. Now its rivals have scrambled to catch up, there's a chance the Brendon Leigh-fronted Mercedes can be stopped

Esports
Sep 10, 2019
Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing Plus

Why World's Fastest Gamer is returning to real-world racing

World's Fastest Gamer is a spiritual successor to the famous GT Academy. After a successful first year, it's returning to the Nissan programme's roots by targeting the real world of racing

Esports
Jul 31, 2019

Latest news

Le Mans Virtual Esports event returns as series, includes 24-hour race finale
Esports Esports

Le Mans Virtual Esports event returns as series, includes 24-hour race finale

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review
Esports Esports

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review

Assetto Corsa Competizione arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S February 2022
Esports Esports

Assetto Corsa Competizione arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S February 2022

WRC 10 Game Director Alain Jarniou on how the series has evolved
Esports Esports

WRC 10 Game Director Alain Jarniou on how the series has evolved

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.