Autosport 2022 Top 50: #26 Tom Blomqvist

Tangible success has been a long time coming for the Anglo-Kiwi-Swede. More than a decade after his second Autosport BRDC Award nomination, the now-29-year-old finally delivered.

Some were surprised when Mike Shank tabbed Blomqvist to join IMSA veteran Oliver Jarvis for his Acura team following a promising test, but he was clearly the standout driver in this year’s IMSA SportsCar series. He was fast, aggressive when he needed to be, and consistent with barely the hint of an error. Wins at Daytona and Road Atlanta bracketed a storybook campaign.