Autosport 2022 Top 50: #28 Scott McLaughlin

When he departed Supercars in 2020, you might have expected that was the last McLaughlin appearance in our Top 50. But an absolute transformation in qualifying pace for his second IndyCar season has catapulted him into our spotlight once more. Three top-drawer wins and three pole positions made him stern opposition for his Penske team-mates and Ganassi’s aces.

‘All’ he needs in order to become a true title threat is to eliminate the little costly errors – in other words, improve his worst days. His best days have already proven he’s got what it takes to be a champion at this level.