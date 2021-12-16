Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Top 50 Drivers of 2021
Topic

Top 50 Drivers of 2021

Main
Previous / Autosport 2021 Top 50: #4 Sebastien Ogier Next / Autosport 2021 Top 50: #6 Charles Leclerc
General Special feature

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #5 Alex Palou

By:

1st in IndyCar Series

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #5 Alex Palou

In 2021, Alex Palou effectively became the author of ‘How to win an IndyCar championship in the current era’.

Despite it being only his second season in the series, he was without question the most complete driver of the year, only once truly overreaching himself – that crash during qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.

He looked underwhelming at St Petersburg, but his only other such days – in terms of his own performance – came in Texas Motor Speedway’s double-header, where he was very obviously choosing caution over valour in his first ever oval races for Chip Ganassi Racing.

The boss, like most of his peers, prefers drivers who bring their cars home rather than take 50-50 risks.

That appeared to boost his confidence on ovals, so he comfortably went toe to toe with Helio Castroneves on Memorial Day Weekend, and didn’t hurl his car at the wall in frustration as he pursued the finest Indy 500 performer of this millennium, thus earning second place.

PLUS: How Ganassi's relentless new champion outfoxed IndyCar's best

In qualifying at Gateway, none of the Ganassi cars were au point and Palou was also suffering one of three early-engine-change grid penalties, so was consigned to 21st in the starting line-up. Yet after 64 laps he was into the top 10 and perhaps heading for a podium, before he was taken out by Rinus VeeKay.

Palou starred in his second year of IndyCar racing, outclassing several more established names on his way to the title

Palou starred in his second year of IndyCar racing, outclassing several more established names on his way to the title

Photo by: James Black

If Palou’s oval progress was impressive, so too was his determination to never let setbacks cause him to make an irrational error.

If those grid penalties and the engine failure at Indy road course in August were frustrating, the re-order by IndyCar Race Control after the Turn 1 fracas at Portland was rather more than that. It must have felt like he was being punished for taking a route that deliberately avoided an accident.

Yet he turned in probably his finest drive of the year to clock his third win of the season; he had channeled his outrage into a flawless performance. Second and fourth places in the remaining two races were enough to seal the championship.

PLUS: Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

To have scored eight top-three finishes from 16 races in a field as stacked as IndyCar’s, Palou was as close to perfection as could be reasonably expected.

shares
comments

Related video

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #4 Sebastien Ogier
Previous article

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #4 Sebastien Ogier
Next article

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #6 Charles Leclerc

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #6 Charles Leclerc
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Malukas confirmed in Coyne’s second IndyCar for 2022
IndyCar

Malukas confirmed in Coyne’s second IndyCar for 2022

Hinchcliffe “stepping away” from full-time IndyCar racing
IndyCar

Hinchcliffe “stepping away” from full-time IndyCar racing

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Alex Palou More
Alex Palou
Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Long Beach Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

Palou "Dixon-esque" and "most complete" IndyCar youngster - Newgarden
IndyCar

Palou "Dixon-esque" and "most complete" IndyCar youngster - Newgarden

Franchitti: Dixon is “perfect wingman” for Palou’s IndyCar title bid Long Beach
IndyCar

Franchitti: Dixon is “perfect wingman” for Palou’s IndyCar title bid

Latest news

Magazine: F1's Abu Dhabi finale and Autosport Top 50
General General

Magazine: F1's Abu Dhabi finale and Autosport Top 50

Introducing Motorsport Watches, passion and performance when every second counts
General General

Introducing Motorsport Watches, passion and performance when every second counts

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus
General General

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

Magazine: F1 Saudi Arabia GP review, Bathurst 1000 and more
General General

Magazine: F1 Saudi Arabia GP review, Bathurst 1000 and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.