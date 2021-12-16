Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Top 50 Drivers of 2021
Topic

Top 50 Drivers of 2021

Main
Previous / Magazine: F1's Abu Dhabi finale and Autosport Top 50 Next / Autosport 2021 Top 50: #5 Alex Palou
General Special feature

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #4 Sebastien Ogier

By:

1st in World Rally Championship

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #4 Sebastien Ogier

Sebastien Ogier brought the curtain down on his full-time World Rally Championship career in style by winning an eighth world title. His latest championship, following previous successes in 2013-2018 and 2020, was perhaps not his most convincing. But the manner in which he clinched it, while handling the added pressure of knowing it was his last chance, was mightily impressive.

Title number eight seemed inevitable after he won four of the first six rallies, including a record eighth Monte Carlo Rally success. That victory was one of the Frenchman’s best, recovering from a flat tyre to romp home 32.6s clear of Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans.

Thereafter, as in 2020, Ogier faced a strong challenge from Evans, and the Welshman was an ever-present threat on Croatia’s asphalt. Ogier had endured a tough rally, including a traffic accident on a road section, but proved his mettle under pressure to snatch victory from Evans on the final powerstage by 0.6s – the third-closest winning margin in WRC history.

At times, when unable to match the speed of the Hyundais, Ogier’s ever-reliable Toyota Yaris helped guide him to victories, such as in the attritional Sardinia and on the WRC’s return to Kenya for the Safari Rally when his rivals faltered.

The second half of the season was poor by his high standards – he scored only one podium in the next five rallies as he engaged preservation mode. A hallmark of Ogier’s secret to success was there for all to see, however, as he kept scoring points, knowing when to push and concede while making few errors. Arguably the only on-stage error of his season was a crash into a snowbank in February’s Arctic Rally Finland, costing him a chance of decent points. Even so, he salvaged a point from the powerstage.

Ogier had a knack of picking up points where rivals faltered, taking victory on the Safari Rally's long-awaited return

Ogier had a knack of picking up points where rivals faltered, taking victory on the Safari Rally's long-awaited return

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Ogier’s advantage was 44 points with three rallies to go, but Evans’s late form kept the title race alive to the Monza finale, where Ogier had a 17-point lead to defend. He didn’t need to win the rally to secure the title but, after a titanic scrap where the lead changed hands six times between the title protagonists, it was Ogier and retiring co-driver Julien Ingrassia who emerged on top. It was a fitting way to sign off.

How Ogier staked a claim to be WRC’s greatest of all time

Sebastien Ogier has earned plenty of plaudits during a period of WRC dominance that has now yielded eight world titles, but it’s praise from peers he cherishes the most.

In the eyes of many, he should be considered rallying’s greatest of all-time with his record of winning titles with Volkswagen (2013-16), M-Sport Ford (2017-18) and Toyota (2020-21) compared to that of Sebastien Loeb, who won each of his nine titles with Citroen.

Ogier will be back to contest selected rallies next year, alongside a planned move into endurance racing, but the sight of him and co-driver Julien Ingrassia fighting for world titles has been consigned to history.
The Ogier versus Loeb debate as to who is better will forever rattle on, but those who have watched his career insist Ogier is one of rallying’s greatest.

Reflecting on his compatriot’s career, Loeb says he admires Ogier’s consistency and Fangio-like ability to ensure he has the best equipment possible.

“What makes him consistent is, I think, he is also the best in the fact that he believes he is not leaving the rallies without points,” says Loeb.

Petter Solberg, the 2003 WRC champion, considers Ogier the “total package”, citing his motivation and the ability to extract winning potential from different cars to support his case.

Ogier is regarded by his peers as one of rallying's true greats

Ogier is regarded by his peers as one of rallying's true greats

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Those who have worked closely with Ogier are also convinced. Having driven alongside him at VW and now managed him as Toyota’s team boss, Jari-Matti Latvala believes the 37-year-old “is the hardest head-to-head fighter we have ever seen in the rally world”.

“He gets this spark when he is under pressure and, when he is fighting, he seems to get more energy for these moments,” Latvala says.

Meanwhile, M-Sport team principal Richard Millener reserves the highest of praise for his former driver. “For me he is the best driver to have ever driven in the WRC,” says Millener. “When you look at the fights he has had to win his championships, I think they have been some of the most difficult in the history of the WRC.”

shares
comments

Related video

Magazine: F1's Abu Dhabi finale and Autosport Top 50
Previous article

Magazine: F1's Abu Dhabi finale and Autosport Top 50
Next article

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #5 Alex Palou

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #5 Alex Palou
Load comments
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
FIA announces new WRC 2022 cost saving measures
WRC

FIA announces new WRC 2022 cost saving measures

Correa returns to F2 in post-season Abu Dhabi test Abu Dhabi
FIA F2

Correa returns to F2 in post-season Abu Dhabi test

The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Abu Dhabi Plus
FIA F2

The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

Sébastien Ogier More
Sébastien Ogier
WRC Monza: Ogier seals emotional eighth world title in style Rally Monza
WRC

WRC Monza: Ogier seals emotional eighth world title in style

WRC Monza: Ogier reclaims lead from Evans as title battle continues Rally Monza
WRC

WRC Monza: Ogier reclaims lead from Evans as title battle continues

How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend Rally Monza Plus
WRC

How confronting self-doubt drove Ogier to become a WRC legend

Latest news

Magazine: F1's Abu Dhabi finale and Autosport Top 50
General General

Magazine: F1's Abu Dhabi finale and Autosport Top 50

Introducing Motorsport Watches, passion and performance when every second counts
General General

Introducing Motorsport Watches, passion and performance when every second counts

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus
General General

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

Magazine: F1 Saudi Arabia GP review, Bathurst 1000 and more
General General

Magazine: F1 Saudi Arabia GP review, Bathurst 1000 and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.