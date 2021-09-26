Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Drugovich receives all-clear as F2 crash prompts hospital visit
FIA F2 / Sochi News

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022

By:

Dan Ticktum says he has a "couple of options" for next season and would be looking for drives in IndyCar, DTM or Formula E if he moves away from Formula 2 in 2022.

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022

The former Red Bull and Williams Formula 1 junior driver is facing an uncertain future in the sport after admitting earlier this month that he's blown his chances of achieving his ultimate goal of reaching F1.

However, Ticktum helped his cause to land a drive for 2022 by producing a faultless performance in difficult damp conditions to win Saturday's only F2 sprint race at the Sochi Autodrom.

While happy to have won the race, he described the victory as bittersweet given his future prospects. But the 22-year-old did reveal post-race that he has some options for next year and believes he has "too much to offer" to consider ending his motor racing career.

"Winning is not going to hurt," he said when asked how timely this victory could be for his future.

"I just don't really know what to say, to be honest. The last few weeks I have been accepting the fact that I'm not going to achieve my goal.

"I don't want to get depressing but it is depressing. The superlicence denied me a few years ago. I've done some stupid things along the way and I don't know where I'm going to end up.

"I've always said if I don't make it to F1 I will bugger off and do something else if I'm honest, but without being arrogant I think I have got too much to offer behind the steering wheel.

"I have a couple of options but it is not the best time."

When asked to elaborate on his options for 2022, he added: "I can't say exactly anything but anyone with half a brain will know its IndyCar, DTM, another year of F2 pretty much or maybe Formula E.

"Those are going to be the options so those are the places I'm going to be looking."

Dan Ticktum, Carlin

Dan Ticktum, Carlin

Photo by: James Gasperotti / Motorsport Images

Reflecting on his second F2 win of the season, Ticktum admitted it was one of the "scariest" races he's ever driven given the damp conditions and decision to run on slick tyres.

"The more time I think about it, I'm pretty happy I didn't put a foot wrong," he added.

"It was a lot about car control and especially with the VSCs when the tyres go off a bit and you don't know how much to push.

"It was probably one of the scariest races I think I have done. I remember a race on slicks in the rain all the way back in 2011 in karting I won by about 12 seconds.

"At the beginning of the race there wasn't a full dry line and especially being the lead car there was lot to think about.

"It is sweet there is no doubt about that. Obviously any racing driver in any category wants to win. Whilst it is lovely to win on the day it doesn't mean that much as I don't know where I'm going to be next year. I'm happy to win but it is a bittersweet."

shares
comments
Drugovich receives all-clear as F2 crash prompts hospital visit

Previous article

Drugovich receives all-clear as F2 crash prompts hospital visit

Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

59 min
2
Formula 1

F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

16 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

1 d
4
Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying

18 h
5
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

19 h
Latest news
Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022
F2

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022

1 h
Drugovich receives all-clear as F2 crash prompts hospital visit
F2

Drugovich receives all-clear as F2 crash prompts hospital visit

15 h
Sochi F2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint, Zhou spins out before start
F2

Sochi F2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint, Zhou spins out before start

17 h
F2 Sochi sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled
F2

F2 Sochi sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled

21 h
F2 Sochi: Heavy rain postpones morning sprint race
F2

F2 Sochi: Heavy rain postpones morning sprint race

Sep 25, 2021
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Drugovich receives all-clear as F2 crash prompts hospital visit Sochi
FIA F2

Drugovich receives all-clear as F2 crash prompts hospital visit

Sochi F2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint, Zhou spins out before start Sochi
FIA F2

Sochi F2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint, Zhou spins out before start

Does Neuville have a point with his Rally1 rant? Plus
WRC

Does Neuville have a point with his Rally1 rant?

Dan Ticktum More
Dan Ticktum
Ticktum admits he's "blown his chances" in F1 Monza
FIA F2

Ticktum admits he's "blown his chances" in F1

F2 Monza: Ticktum tops practice ahead of Pourchaire Monza
FIA F2

F2 Monza: Ticktum tops practice ahead of Pourchaire

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme
Formula 1

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme

Trending Today

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas hit with Russian GP grid penalty after F1 engine change

F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead opening lap in Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff wouldn’t be surprised to see Russell lead opening lap in Sochi

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022
FIA F2 FIA F2

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022

Jordan “playing it safe” with hybrid in BTCC qualifying
BTCC BTCC

Jordan “playing it safe” with hybrid in BTCC qualifying

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Plus

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Plus

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Plus

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Plus

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place in F1

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Plus

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Plus

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021

Latest news

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022
FIA F2 FIA F2

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022

Drugovich receives all-clear as F2 crash prompts hospital visit
FIA F2 FIA F2

Drugovich receives all-clear as F2 crash prompts hospital visit

Sochi F2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint, Zhou spins out before start
FIA F2 FIA F2

Sochi F2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint, Zhou spins out before start

F2 Sochi sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Sochi sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.