FIA F2 / Sochi News

Drugovich receives all-clear as F2 crash prompts hospital visit

By:

Formula 2 driver Felipe Drugovich has been given the all-clear after being taken to hospital following a hefty crash on the way to the grid ahead of Saturday’s sprint race in Sochi.

Drugovich receives all-clear as F2 crash prompts hospital visit

The UNI-Virtuosi driver lost control in tricky damp conditions on slick tyres while trying to navigate to the grid for the start of the delayed sprint race, that was originally postponed from its morning slot due to adverse weather conditions.

Drugovich’s car, set to start the race from 13th spot, snapped to the left before making heavy contact with the wall. His smash caused significant damage, resulting in the race being delayed by five minutes as marshals cleared the track.

The FIA later confirmed after the race that the Brazilian was taken to the GBUZ City Hospital for precautionary checks.

After undergoing a CT scan and X-ray, UNI-Virtuosi confirmed Drugovich was cleared of any serious injuries and medical professionals have given the driver the all-clear to return to action.

“Following his crash on the way to the grid in Sprint Race 1, Felipe Drugovich was taken to hospital for precautionary check,” read a post on the team’s Twitter account.

“Felipe has had a CT scan and X-Ray, and although he’s a bit sore, he’s fortunately been given the all-clear.”

After being released from hospital, Drugovich added: "Thank God I am okay, that was a heavy impact. Thanks everyone for all the messages.”

Drugovich was not the only driver to suffer an incident on the lap to the grid as team-mate and title contender Guanyu Zhou also spun in the slippery conditions.

The Chinese driver stalled his car and was forced to watch the race from the sidelines.

His error went reasonably unpunished as championship leader Oscar Piastri missed out on a points finish after coming home ninth, in a race won by Carlin’s Dan Ticktum.

After wet weather forced the cancellation of F2’s second sprint race, the championship will return on Sunday for a Feature race at 1120 local time (0920 BST).

Piastri will start the feature race from pole position alongside Red Bull junior Jehan Daruvala.

