Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F2 Sochi sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled
FIA F2 / Sochi Race report

Sochi F2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint, Zhou spins out before start

By:

Dan Ticktum claimed victory in a delayed first Formula 2 race of the Sochi weekend that saw title contender Guanyu Zhou spin out on the lap to the grid.

Sochi F2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint, Zhou spins out before start

Ticktum made the most of his reverse grid pole position to win the only sprint race of the F2 weekend after wet weather prompted organisers to issue a revised Saturday schedule.

The Carlin driver ultimately cruised to victory after surviving pressure from Juri Vips to claim his second F2 win of the season by 4.422s.

Prema’s Robert Shwartzman inherited third when Liam Lawson retired with broken right-rear suspension after clouting the wall early in the 18-lap race.

Luckily for Zhou, his error was not punished as championship leader Oscar Piastri missed out on the points in ninth.

In contrast to the torrential rain that forced the race to be postponed to the afternoon, the encounter began with the field on slicks on a damp but drying track.

The race start was delayed by five minutes to clear the wreckage of Felipe Drugovich’s crashed UNI Virtuosi machine after the Brazilian crashed on his way to the dummy grid.

Drugovich’s team-mate Zhou also suffered a spin on the citing lap, but although he had no damage, the Chinese driver was unable to re-fire his engine and forced to vacate his seventh spot on the grid.

Due to the tricky track conditions, officials elected to start the race behind the safety car, Tickum leading Vips, Lawson and Shwartzman when the race started after two laps behind the safety car.

The top three quickly broke away from the chasing pack, with Ticktum under heavy pressure from Vips and Lawson. However, with DRS disabled from the start of the race due to the conditions, Vips' chances to pass were made more difficult.

Ralph Boschung, Campos Racing

Ralph Boschung, Campos Racing

Photo by: James Gasperotti / Motorsport Images

The race was neutralised under a virtual safety car when Bent Viscaal spun on lap 5, with the Trident driver coming to a halt in a dangerous position at Turn 15.

Once racing resumed, the action ignited as Piastri dropped from ninth to 12th. But worse was to follow for third-placed Lawson, whose contact with the Turn 13 wall put him out of the race and triggered a second virtual safety car period.

At the front, Ticktum seemed in control as he opened up a comfortable lead over Vips, with Shwartzman now sitting third ahead of Jake Hughes, Ralph Boschung and Theo Pourchaire.

The order changed on the restart as Jehan Daruvala passed Pourchaire and Boschung into fifth, but the Indian driver threw it all away with a spin three laps from the flag, dropping to 12th at the finish.

Vips began to eat into Ticktum’s lead in the final quarter of the race but he couldn’t deny his rival the win, while Shwartzman completed the podium.

Hughes finished fourth while Pourchaire, Boschung, Christian Lundgaard and Richard Verschoor filled the points paying positions.

Following the cancellation of the second sprint race due to earlier weather delays, the F2 field will return on Sunday for the feature race at 1120 local time (0920 BST). Piastri will start the race from pole position alongside Daruvala.

Sochi F2 Race 1 results - 18 laps

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin -  
2 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 4.400 4.400
3 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 6.600 6.600
4 United Kingdom Jake Hughes HWA Racelab 8.800 8.800
5 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 9.800 9.800
6 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 12.900 12.900
7 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 13.600 13.600
8 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 14.100 14.100
9 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 14.900 14.900
10 Germany Lirim Zendeli Netherlands MP Motorsport 17.200 17.200
11 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 18.100 18.100
12 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 28.100 28.100
13 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 28.700 28.700
14 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 40.600 40.600
15 Germany David Beckmann Spain Campos Racing 57.600 57.600
16 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 1'10.400 1'10.400
17 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'11.600 1'11.600
18 Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 1'33.300 1'33.300
  New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 13 laps  
  Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 15 laps  
  China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi    
  Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi    
View full results
shares
comments
F2 Sochi sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled

Previous article

F2 Sochi sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying

1 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Norris beats Sainz to maiden pole at wet-dry Sochi

1 h
3
World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

1 h
4
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

1 h
5
Formula 1

Russell aiming for Russia F1 podium with "slippery" Williams

48 min
Latest news
Sochi F2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint, Zhou spins out before start
F2

Sochi F2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint, Zhou spins out before start

1m
F2 Sochi sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled
F2

F2 Sochi sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled

4 h
F2 Sochi: Heavy rain postpones morning sprint race
F2

F2 Sochi: Heavy rain postpones morning sprint race

7 h
F2 Sochi: Piastri pips Daruvala for pole position hat-trick
F2

F2 Sochi: Piastri pips Daruvala for pole position hat-trick

Sep 24, 2021
Format changes announced for F2 and F3 for 2022
F2

Format changes announced for F2 and F3 for 2022

Sep 24, 2021
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
F2 Sochi sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled Sochi
FIA F2

F2 Sochi sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled

F2 Sochi: Heavy rain postpones morning sprint race Sochi
FIA F2

F2 Sochi: Heavy rain postpones morning sprint race

Does Neuville have a point with his Rally1 rant? Plus
WRC

Does Neuville have a point with his Rally1 rant?

Trending Today

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton feels "terrible" over two crashes in Sochi F1 qualifying

F1 Russian GP: Norris beats Sainz to maiden pole at wet-dry Sochi
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP: Norris beats Sainz to maiden pole at wet-dry Sochi

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash
World Superbike World Superbike

Supersport 300 rider Vinales dies after Jerez crash

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Norris takes Sochi F1 pole

Russell aiming for Russia F1 podium with "slippery" Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell aiming for Russia F1 podium with "slippery" Williams

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

What could have been: An ex-F1 ace's thwarted Formula E career
Formula E Formula E

What could have been: An ex-F1 ace's thwarted Formula E career

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?
Formula 1 Formula 1

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Plus

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Tipped as the next big thing after winning the FIA Formula 3 championship in his rookie season, Oscar Piastri has taken Formula 2 by storm and looks set to clinch that title too. But with no Formula 1 seat available to him for next year, the Alpine junior may have to wait for his time in the spotlight…

FIA F2
Sep 24, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Plus

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Plus

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Plus

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place in F1

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Plus

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Plus

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021

Latest news

Sochi F2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint, Zhou spins out before start
FIA F2 FIA F2

Sochi F2: Ticktum wins delayed sprint, Zhou spins out before start

F2 Sochi sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Sochi sprint to go ahead, F3 Saturday race cancelled

F2 Sochi: Heavy rain postpones morning sprint race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Sochi: Heavy rain postpones morning sprint race

F2 Sochi: Piastri pips Daruvala for pole position hat-trick
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Sochi: Piastri pips Daruvala for pole position hat-trick

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.