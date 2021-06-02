Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Baku News

Nannini returns to F2 to replace Petecof at Campos Racing

By:

Matteo Nannini will return to the FIA Formula 2 grid as a replacement for Gianluca Petecof at Campos Racing for this weekend’s round at Baku.

Nannini returns to F2 to replace Petecof at Campos Racing

Petecof had contested the opening two rounds for the Spanish squad but has been forced to withdraw due to budget constraints which has prompted the reshuffle. The reigning Formula Regional European champion scored a best result of 13th from his six F2 races.

“Hey guys, I’m not going to be running the Baku round of F2 this weekend,” Petecof posted on Twitter.

“I am very grateful to Campos Racing for the opportunity to work with them at the beginning, and I do not know how to thank and repay all your support in recent months. The struggle continues, always together.”

Petecof’s demise has offered Nannini a second chance in the championship after the Italian stepped away from his F2 seat at HWA Racelab before the second round at Monaco last month.

Nannini had been running a dual F2 and F3 programme with the German squad before electing to focus on F3 only. Multiple F2 race winner Jack Aitken filled the seat at Monaco and will do so again at this weekend’s visit to Baku.

However, the vacant seat at Campos has seen the 17-year-old, nephew of ex-Formula 1 driver Alessandro Nannini, make a surprise return.

Autosport understands Nannini is likely to contest the remaining rounds of the championship with the Spanish team.

“I am very happy with the opportunity that Campos has given me. I had a special friendship with Adrian Campos, he would have loved to have me in his team and it’s becoming reality this weekend,” said Nannini.

"I’m sure he’d be very happy and he’ll be watching us from above. I will give my best on the track and I want to thank all the Campos family again.”

Nannini will join Ralph Boschung, who scored a career-best fourth at Monaco last time out, at Campos for this weekend’s trip to Baku in Azerbaijan.

Practice for the third round of the championship is set to begin at 0725 BST.

Series FIA F2
Event Baku
Author Tom Howard

