Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Monaco F2: Shwartzman fastest in interrupted practice session Next / F2 and F3 to focus on cost saving drive instead of driver scholarships
FIA F2 / Monaco Qualifying report

Monaco F2: Pourchaire beats Shwartzman to feature race pole

By:

Formula 2 rookie Theo Pourchaire blitzed qualifying with a stunning lap to secure pole position for the feature race at Monaco.

Monaco F2: Pourchaire beats Shwartzman to feature race pole

The ART Grand Prix driver proved the star of the show posting a 1m20.985s which was unable to be matched by his rivals, claiming four championship points in the process.

As in previous seasons, F2 elected to split qualifying into two 16 minute sessions to help ease traffic flow on the tight and twisty Monaco street circuit. Each group consisted of 11 cars with even numbered entries in Group A first on track, while odd numbered cars were in the final Group B session.

Effectively the qualifying groups decide odd and even numbered positions on the grid with the order dependent on which group provides the fastest overall time.

As Pourchaire’s time came from Group A, the Frenchman will start Saturday afternoon’s feature race from pole ahead of Prema Racing’s Robert Shwartzman who topped Group B.

Oscar Piastri was third fastest and will share the second row with Carlin’s Dan Ticktum, ahead of Juri Vips in fifth and Ralph Boschung sixth.

The top 10 was rounded out by Roy Nissany, Christian Lundgaard, Felipe Drugovich and championship leader Guanyu Zhou.

Zhou will however inherit pole for Friday’s first sprint race courtesy of the reverse top 10 of the qualifying results.

Qualifying Group A

Pourchaire fired in a blistering final lap to top the Group A qualifying session.

The teenager posted a 1m20.985s effort which was a four tenths faster than Piastri, while Hitech Grand Prix’s Vips was third despite hitting the barrier and bending his steering in the closing stages.

Nissany was fourth for DAMS ahead of UNI Virtuosi’s Felipe Drugovich in fifth with Jehan Daruvala in sixth.

Bent Viscaal set the first real indicative time before the Trident man was beaten by Gianluca Petecof with a 1m26.008s in his repaired Campos Racing entry after a spectacular engine failure in the earlier practice session.

Nissany was next to threaten the top of the times but he was quickly deposed by Piastri and Pourchaire, the latter posting a 1m22.843s.

The order changed moments later when Vips went three tenths faster to surge to the top ahead of Drugovich.

Nissany responded on his next run but Pourchaire eclipsed that to move back to the head of the field.

However, in the final moments Pourchaire showed his class to further improve on his effort to lead Piastri and Vips.

Qualifying Group B

Shwartzman topped the times in Group B but it was not enough to eclipse the fastest time overall set by Pourchaire.

It wasn’t until the second half of the session that the field began to fire in any meaningful times.

First to do so was Ticktum who posted a 1m23.390s which was more than two seconds shy of the pace set by Pourchaire in Group A.

Zhou managed a time a second quicker on his first run as he headed Boschung, Lundgaard, Armstrong and Shwartzman as Ticktum dropped to sixth.

Ticktum responded but was eclipsed by Shwartzman although the pace was still well adrift of Pourchaire.

In the end, Shwartzman ended up fastest in the group from Ticktum, Boschung, Lundgaard and Zhou.

The first of two 30-lap F2 sprint races is scheduled for Friday at 1045 BST.

Monaco F2 - Qualifying Group A results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1'20.985  
2 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 1'21.443 0.458
3 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 1'21.523 0.538
4 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 1'22.102 1.117
5 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'22.131 1.146
6 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 1'22.244 1.259
7 Germany David Beckmann Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'22.585 1.600
8 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 1'22.827 1.842
9 Germany Lirim Zendeli Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'22.933 1.948
10 Brazil Gianluca Petecof Spain Campos Racing 1'23.344 2.359
11 United Kingdom Jack Aitken HWA Racelab 1'23.353 2.368
View full results

Monaco F2 - Qualifying Group B results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'21.403  
2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin 1'21.589 0.186
3 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 1'21.854 0.451
4 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 1'21.877 0.474
5 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'21.912 0.509
6 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 1'21.941 0.538
7 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 1'22.168 0.765
8 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'22.758 1.355
9 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 1'24.091 2.688
10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'24.302 2.899
11 Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 1'27.744 6.341
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Monaco F2: Shwartzman fastest in interrupted practice session

Previous article

Monaco F2: Shwartzman fastest in interrupted practice session

Next article

F2 and F3 to focus on cost saving drive instead of driver scholarships

F2 and F3 to focus on cost saving drive instead of driver scholarships
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Monaco
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
2
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest news
Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach
F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

May 25, 2021
Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”
F2

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”

May 23, 2021
Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2
F2

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2

May 22, 2021
Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner
F2

Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner

May 22, 2021
Lawson stripped of Monaco F2 sprint win, Ticktum inherits victory
F2

Lawson stripped of Monaco F2 sprint win, Ticktum inherits victory

May 22, 2021
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID Rally Italy
WRC

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach Monaco
FIA F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus
BTCC

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Plus

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Plus

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Plus

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance Plus

How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021

FIA F2
Jan 9, 2021
The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make Plus

The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make

The Ferrari Driver Academy earned a podium sweep in the first Formula 2 race of the new decade in Austria last weekend. The battle between 'the FDA five' is set to be one of the major subplots of the season, but who has the best F1 prospects for 2021?

FIA F2
Jul 8, 2020
The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong Plus

The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong

Dropped by his team in Japan and by Red Bull, Dan Ticktum's single-seater career seemed to be over last summer. But now he's on the Formula 2 grid with the reigning champion team, and he's a new protege of Williams. How did that happen?

FIA F2
Mar 20, 2020
The controversial weekend that ended an American's dream in Europe Plus

The controversial weekend that ended an American's dream in Europe

OPINION: In the latest in our series of features looking back the recently concluded 2010s, we recall one of the many sagas of the 2018 Formula 2 season, which featured unusual fines and an unsavoury clash between team-mates

FIA F2
Jan 3, 2020

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Latest news

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach
FIA F2 FIA F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”
FIA F2 FIA F2

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2
FIA F2 FIA F2

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2

Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner
FIA F2 FIA F2

Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.