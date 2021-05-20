Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Monaco F2: Pourchaire beats Shwartzman to feature race pole Next / Pourchaire “disconnected brain” in Monaco F2 qualifying
FIA F2 / Monaco News

F2 and F3 to focus on cost saving drive instead of driver scholarships

By:

Formula 2 and Formula 3 organisers will continue its drive to reduce costs instead of creating a driver scholarship initiative helping competitors raise funds during a COVID impacted economic climate.

F2 and F3 to focus on cost saving drive instead of driver scholarships

Uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic has created a much more difficult environment for drivers to secure budgets to compete in the F1 feeder series this year.

It is anticipated that not all drivers on the F2 and F3 grids will see out the year due to the tough economic conditions. It is thought a figure in the region of €2 million is the price tag to contest a season in F2.

F2 front runner Richard Verschoor has already revealed that he is yet to secure the funding to contest a full season and could only confirm his attendance at Monaco this weekend just days before the event. Meanwhile, Matteo Nannini has switched his focus from dual campaigns to F3 only due to financial concerns.

While the championship organisers are fully aware of the challenges drivers face to raise funds in these unusual times, boss Bruno Michel says his team will continue working to reduce costs to compete.

Cost-cutting measures have been introduced this season with F2 and F3 will conducting fewer rounds, but the same amount of races compared to previous years through a new three race weekend format.

The two championships have also been split and held on alternate Formula 1 weekends to help reduce staffing and travel costs to teams competing.

Michel believes a cost saving drive would be more beneficial than creating a driver scholarship system, similar to the ‘Road to Indy’ programme in the US, to help talented drivers progress or those in need of support.

Guanyu Zhou, Uni-Virtuosi Racing leads Christian Lundgaard, ART Grand Prix and Felipe Drugovich, Uni-Virtuosi at the start of the race

Guanyu Zhou, Uni-Virtuosi Racing leads Christian Lundgaard, ART Grand Prix and Felipe Drugovich, Uni-Virtuosi at the start of the race

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“We are not working on that [a driver scholarship system],” said Michel when asked by Autosport about the possibility of an initiative being set up to help drivers struggling for budget.

“The problem is always the same if you are helping some drivers why this one and not another one and it is quite difficult to say that we will help the fastest drivers or the ones with the best results. The situation is very different from one driver to another.

"Now we have a lot of drivers part of Formula 1 driver academies whether it is in F3 or F2 and it is very important. Some of the drivers have sponsors or a personal situation that allows them to do well and some others it is more difficult but that has always been the case.

“At the moment finding 30 drivers in F3 has been easier than finding 22 drivers in F2 but that depends on the season.

“Whether we should put a scholarship together, I don’t think so.

“I think the way to try to help the drivers is what we have been doing and what we have tried to do all the time is to decrease the costs and try to increase the revenue to the teams, so that that they hand a decreased cost to the drivers.

“That is what we are trying to achieve and so far let’s say it has been working but it is always quite a thin situation some drivers might not finish the season like it has happened in the past already.

“We always need to be careful and I’m always aware of the situation of the teams and drivers to try and anticipate things if possible.”

The F2 championship heads to Monaco this weekend for round two while F3 will be back in action at Paul Ricard on 18-20 June.

shares
comments

Related video

Monaco F2: Pourchaire beats Shwartzman to feature race pole

Previous article

Monaco F2: Pourchaire beats Shwartzman to feature race pole

Next article

Pourchaire “disconnected brain” in Monaco F2 qualifying

Pourchaire “disconnected brain” in Monaco F2 qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Monaco
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
2
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest news
Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach
F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

May 25, 2021
Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”
F2

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”

May 23, 2021
Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2
F2

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2

May 22, 2021
Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner
F2

Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner

May 22, 2021
Lawson stripped of Monaco F2 sprint win, Ticktum inherits victory
F2

Lawson stripped of Monaco F2 sprint win, Ticktum inherits victory

May 22, 2021
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID Rally Italy
WRC

Oliver Solberg forced to miss Rally Sardegna as Petter tests positive for COVID

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach Monaco
FIA F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Plus
BTCC

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Plus

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Plus

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Plus

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance Plus

How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021

FIA F2
Jan 9, 2021
The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make Plus

The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make

The Ferrari Driver Academy earned a podium sweep in the first Formula 2 race of the new decade in Austria last weekend. The battle between 'the FDA five' is set to be one of the major subplots of the season, but who has the best F1 prospects for 2021?

FIA F2
Jul 8, 2020
The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong Plus

The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong

Dropped by his team in Japan and by Red Bull, Dan Ticktum's single-seater career seemed to be over last summer. But now he's on the Formula 2 grid with the reigning champion team, and he's a new protege of Williams. How did that happen?

FIA F2
Mar 20, 2020
The controversial weekend that ended an American's dream in Europe Plus

The controversial weekend that ended an American's dream in Europe

OPINION: In the latest in our series of features looking back the recently concluded 2010s, we recall one of the many sagas of the 2018 Formula 2 season, which featured unusual fines and an unsavoury clash between team-mates

FIA F2
Jan 3, 2020

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Latest news

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach
FIA F2 FIA F2

Masi explains why Deledda raced despite 107% rule breach

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”
FIA F2 FIA F2

Lawson: Losing Monaco F2 win for throttle map breach “tough one to swallow”

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2
FIA F2 FIA F2

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2

Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner
FIA F2 FIA F2

Monaco F2: Pourchaire dominates to become youngest ever F2 winner

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.