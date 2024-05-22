Melbourne to be FIA F2 opener for 2025 with all venues unchanged

The Albert Park venue is due to return to being the Formula 1 season-opener, having not held the first round since 2019, and it will therefore also replace Bahrain as the F2 curtain-raiser.

Bahrain then becomes the second event, ahead of a trip to Saudi Arabia for round three.

All of the other 11 venues also remain on the schedule in broadly the same order, with the season concluding at Yas Marina on 5-7 December.

Qatar's Losail circuit - which is due to be the only new venue on this year's schedule - has also retained its place.

"I’m very pleased to announce the F2 2025 calendar, which will comprise the same amount of rounds than the current season - 14," said F2 CEO Bruno Michel.

"It’s the right balance between European rounds and fly-aways, across three continents, and keeping in mind the costs for our teams and drivers.

"It’s also a good mixture between old-school tracks and more modern layouts, which both have seen thrilling F2 races in recent years. I'm sure this will be the case once more in 2025."

Meanwhile, the FIA F3 calendar has also been revealed, and this contains an unchanged list of tracks as well.

It too will commence in Australia, before moving to Bahrain, and then the other eight double-header events will be in Europe, again concluding at Monza on 5-7 September.

Alongside Albert Park and Sakhir, Imola, Monaco, Barcelona, the Red Bull Ring, Silverstone, Spa, Hungaroring and Monza will feature both championships in action.

2025 FIA F2 calendar

Dates Venue 14-16 March Melbourne 11-13 April Sakhir 18-20 April Jeddah 16-18 May Imola 22-25 May Monte-Carlo 30 May – 01 June Barcelona 27-29 June Spielberg 04-06 July Silverstone 25-27 July Spa-Francorchamps 01-03 August Budapest 05-07 September Monza 19-21 September Baku 28-30 November Lusail 05-07 December Yas Marina

FIA F3 to race at rounds in bold