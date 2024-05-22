All Series
FIA F2

Melbourne to be FIA F2 opener for 2025 with all venues unchanged

FIA Formula 2 has revealed an unchanged roster of 14 venues on its 2025 calendar, which will begin in Australia for the first time in the championship's history.

Stephen Lickorish
Stephen Lickorish
Upd:
Jak Crawford, Dams, Richard Verschoor, Trident, Dennis Hauger, MP Motorsport

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Albert Park venue is due to return to being the Formula 1 season-opener, having not held the first round since 2019, and it will therefore also replace Bahrain as the F2 curtain-raiser.

Bahrain then becomes the second event, ahead of a trip to Saudi Arabia for round three.

All of the other 11 venues also remain on the schedule in broadly the same order, with the season concluding at Yas Marina on 5-7 December.

Qatar's Losail circuit - which is due to be the only new venue on this year's schedule - has also retained its place.

"I’m very pleased to announce the F2 2025 calendar, which will comprise the same amount of rounds than the current season - 14," said F2 CEO Bruno Michel.

"It’s the right balance between European rounds and fly-aways, across three continents, and keeping in mind the costs for our teams and drivers.

"It’s also a good mixture between old-school tracks and more modern layouts, which both have seen thrilling F2 races in recent years. I'm sure this will be the case once more in 2025."

Meanwhile, the FIA F3 calendar has also been revealed, and this contains an unchanged list of tracks as well.

It too will commence in Australia, before moving to Bahrain, and then the other eight double-header events will be in Europe, again concluding at Monza on 5-7 September.

Alongside Albert Park and Sakhir, Imola, Monaco, Barcelona, the Red Bull Ring, Silverstone, Spa, Hungaroring and Monza will feature both championships in action.

2025 FIA F2 calendar

Dates Venue
14-16 March Australia Melbourne
11-13 April Bahrain Sakhir
18-20 April Saudi Arabia Jeddah
16-18 May Italy Imola
22-25 May Monaco Monte-Carlo
30 May – 01 June Spain Barcelona
27-29 June Austria Spielberg
04-06 July United Kingdom Silverstone
25-27 July Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
01-03 August Hungary Budapest
05-07 September Italy Monza
19-21 September Azerbaijan Baku
28-30 November Qatar Lusail
05-07 December United Arab Emirates Yas Marina

FIA F3 to race at rounds in bold

Stephen Lickorish
