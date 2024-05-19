F2 Imola: Hadjar holds off Bortoleto for victory after costly Bearman pit drama
Isack Hadjar scored his second F2 feature race victory in a row after absorbing intense pressure from Gabriel Bortoleto in the closing stages at Imola.
Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd
Hadjar put on a masterful defensive display to fend off polesitter Bortoleto in a race where the main drama was restricted to the pitlane.
A poor start for Bortoleto had seen the Brazilian – who was sporting an eye-catching Ayrton Senna tribute helmet – drop to fourth, with Hadjar promoted to second behind only Oliver Bearman. Joshua Durksen also benefitted and climbed to third.
There was little to separate the quartet during the opening exchanges, leading Hadjar and Durksen to attempt the undercut at the end of lap six.
Bearman and Maloney stopped the following lap but the former endured a nightmare stop, appearing to stall with the team then struggling to get the car moving again. This dropped him to 21st, a position he improved only to 19th by the chequered flag. This means the Ferrari junior driver has still only scored in one feature race in 2024.
Maloney dropped out of the lead battle after being passed by Roman Stanek in the pitstop phase and was left frustrated by the steward's inaction over what he perceived to be weaving by the Czech driver. The championship leader finished 11th.
On the alternate strategy, Amaury Cordeel and Pepe Marti looked like they could threaten the podium positions with Durksen significantly off the top two.
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
But drama in the pits again cost them, with Cordeel’s right-rear tyre coming loose as he exited the pit box before it stuck another tyre and flew into the air. Moments later, Marti’s own left rear came off in the pits. Both drivers retired on the spot with the stewards quick to confirm they would look into the events.
With Maloney failing to score, Paul Aron closed the gap in the standings to five by virtue of his sixth-place finish. Hadjar is now just nine points from the summit.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli enjoyed another strong performance, finishing fourth for the second feature race in succession, and now sits sixth in the standings, 14 places and 30 points clear of his luckless team-mate Bearman.
F2 Imola: Feature race results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|I. Hadjar Campos Racing
|20
|35
|
-
|25
|2
|
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
|10
|35
|
+0.500
0.5
|0.500
|18
|2
|3
|
J. Duerksen PHM AIX Racing
|24
|35
|
+13.700
13.7
|13.200
|15
|4
|A. Antonelli Prema Powerteam
|4
|35
|
+18.000
18.0
|4.300
|12
|5
|F. Colapinto MP Motorsport
|12
|35
|
+18.400
18.4
|0.400
|10
|6
|
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
|17
|35
|
+18.800
18.8
|0.400
|8
|7
|J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil
|7
|35
|
+20.700
20.7
|1.900
|6
|8
|J. Correa DAMS Lucas Oil
|8
|35
|
+21.200
21.2
|0.500
|4
|9
|V. Martins ART Grand Prix
|1
|35
|
+28.300
28.3
|7.100
|2
|1
|10
|R. Verschoor Trident
|22
|35
|
+33.500
33.5
|5.200
|1
|11
|Z. Maloney Rodin Motorsport
|5
|35
|
+34.100
34.1
|0.600
|12
|D. Hauger MP Motorsport
|11
|35
|
+34.300
34.3
|0.200
|13
|Z. O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix
|2
|35
|
+37.600
37.6
|3.300
|14
|K. Maini Invicta Racing
|9
|35
|
+37.900
37.9
|0.300
|15
|R. Miyata Rodin Motorsport
|6
|35
|
+38.400
38.4
|0.500
|16
|R. Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing
|15
|35
|
+42.300
42.3
|3.900
|17
|E. Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort Racing
|14
|35
|
+43.000
43.0
|0.700
|18
|R. Staněk Trident
|23
|35
|
+43.500
43.5
|0.500
|19
|O. Bearman Prema Powerteam
|3
|35
|
+44.000
44.0
|0.500
|20
|
T. Barnard PHM AIX Racing
|25
|35
|
+44.700
44.7
|0.700
|dnf
|A. Cordeel Hitech Pulse-Eight
|16
|30
|
5 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|
P. Martí Campos Racing
|21
|30
|
5 laps
|Retirement
|View full results
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Leclerc: Ferrari power strategy cost shot at better F1 Imola GP result
Verstappen "almost ended in the grandstands" amid Imola F1 hard tyre struggles
Why Albon wasn't penalised for driving with "10mm" loose wheel in Imola GP
McLaren unsure Norris could have passed Verstappen to win F1 Imola GP
Autosport Plus
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Inside the racing university moulding F1 drivers and engineers alike
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments