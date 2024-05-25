F2 Monaco: Barnard takes maiden win in interrupted sprint race

Barnard became the seventh different F2 race winner this season, taking the chequered flag by over five seconds from Gabriel Bortoleto despite the final segment of the race being a five-lap dash after the stoppage.

Prior to the Monaco weekend, Barnard was the only F2 driver without a point to his name, but after starting from reversed grid pole the British AIX driver looked composed throughout as he neutered Invicta driver Bortoleto's threat from behind all race long.

As can often be the case in Monaco, the F2 sprint race did a good job of decorating the Monaco scenery with carbon fibre with the safety car, virtual safety car and red flags all called into action across the duration.

The first interruption came after just one corner, with luckless Victor Martins sustaining significant front-left suspension damage as contact with Jak Crawford assisted him into the Sainte Devote barriers.

Upon the restart, third-placed Dennis Hauger had a lucky escape when he struck the barriers through Antony Noghes.

Next up, on lap six, it was Pepe Marti’s turn to summon safety car driver Bernd Maylander onto the track as he lost the rear of his car on the exit of the Swimming Pool complex and scraped down the barriers.

Although not causing a further intervention, Oliver Bearman found himself in strife on lap 14 when he made the same error as Hauger at Anthony Noghes, but hit the barriers with far greater force as he sent his Prema bouncing across the track.

Despite the resulting steering damage, Bearman continued but he lost any hope of points with a brief loss of power through the tunnel, which dropped him to 14th.

A duel between championship leader Zane Maloney and Williams junior Zak O’Sullivan caused the red flags to fly on lap 22. Having already touched at the Grand Hotel hairpin, the pair made secondary contact at Rascasse before Maloney was spun by the following Juan Manuel Correa.

The incident, which will be investigated after the race, saw Maloney accuse ART driver O’Sullivan of brake checking drivers.

A rolling restart began the closing exchanges with fourth-placed Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Prema) fitting the super soft rubber to challenge for a maiden podium.

This failed to yield the desired improvement however, with Barnard, Bortoleto and Hauger maintaining their starting positions to finish among the podium positions.

Maloney remains at the top of the standings despite failing to score, with seventh-placed Paul Aron scoring two points to reduce his advantage to three.

F2 Monaco Sprint Race Results