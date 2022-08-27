Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F2 Spa: Drugovich takes feature race pole
FIA F2 / Spa News

F2 Spa: Lawson takes sprint race victory as Drugovich charges to fourth

Liam Lawson dominated to take his third FIA Formula 2 win of the season at Spa, enduring a late safety car restart to secure his first win since Paul Ricard.

Megan White
By:
F2 Spa: Lawson takes sprint race victory as Drugovich charges to fourth

The Carlin driver had a great launch off the line from fifth, arriving up the inside of Turn 1 to take second, before snatching the lead from Ralph Boschung on lap two down the Kemmel Straight.

He built up a 4.7s lead by lap 11, before the race was neutralised by a safety car caused after team-mate Logan Sargeant crashed out from ninth at Pouhon after he lost the rear on the exit.

Despite having expressed concerns over his tyres after just five laps, the Red Bull junior driver, who took part in FP1 for AlphaTauri on Friday, held off Boschung on the restart before cruising to cross the line 3.8s ahead of Jack Doohan.

Campos Racing’s Boschung, returning to F2 after three races away due to injury, secured third place for his second podium of the season.

Boschung held the lead off the line, with second-place starter Jehan Daruvala forced to pull over on the lap to the grid, leaving championship contender Theo Pourchaire to start a de facto second for ART.

Lawson got the better of Boschung on the second lap, with Richard Verschoor running in third having passed Pourchaire off the line.

Doohan, who started seventh for Virtuosi Racing but was up to fourth by lap two, then closed in on Verschoor, breezing past on the Kemmel Straight on lap six.

Pourchaire attempted to replicate the move the following lap, with title rival Felipe Drugovich close behind him, but was forced to hold fifth place.

A lock-up from Pourchaire on lap eight brought Drugovich closer, while up ahead Doohan had built a two-second lead to the trio behind.

The lap 12 safety car prompted a surprise pitstop from Drugovich and several other drivers running further back, with the Brazilian driver emerging in 12th on fresh soft tyres.

He immediately set about charging through the field, although he was held up on his first tour after he was pushed wide by Juri Vips, and is under investigation for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Drugovich made it past the Hitech driver at Stavelot, before climbing three more places on the same lap, moving ahead of Enzo Fittipaldi (Charouz), DAMS driver Ayumu Iwasa and finally David Beckmann, ending up seventh after just one lap on the softs.

The following lap, he passed Marcus Armstrong (Hitech) at La Source for sixth, before passing Pourchaire at the chicane for fifth.

Despite passing Verschoor for fourth on the final lap, he was unable to complete his podium charge, but will start on pole for Sunday’s feature race.

Doohan snatched second from Boschung on the last lap to secure his fifth podium of the year, while Pourchaire finished in sixth, with Armstrong and Beckmann in seventh and eighth to round off the points positions.

F2 Spa Sprint race result - 18 laps

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin  
2 Australia Jack Doohan United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 3.800
3 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 5.700
4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 6.300
5 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 8.400
6 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 8.600
7 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 9.400
8 Germany David Beckmann Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 10.000
9 Japan Ayumu Iwasa France DAMS 10.800
10 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 11.100
11 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 11.600
12 Japan Marino Sato United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 14.000
13 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 15.800
14 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 16.300
15 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 16.700
16 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 17.600
17 France Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 18.500
18 Belgium Amaury Cordeel Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 18.500
19 Colombia Tatiana Calderon Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 19.000
20 Germany Lirim Zendeli Spain Campos Racing 23.200
  United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin  
  India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam  
View full results
shares
comments
F2 Spa: Drugovich takes feature race pole
Previous article

F2 Spa: Drugovich takes feature race pole
Megan White More
Megan White
F3 Spa: Maloney bounces back from crash for maiden series win Spa
FIA F3

F3 Spa: Maloney bounces back from crash for maiden series win

F3 Spa: Bearman clinches maiden win amid chaotic sprint race Spa
FIA F3

F3 Spa: Bearman clinches maiden win amid chaotic sprint race

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Spa Plus
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Latest news

F2 Spa: Lawson takes sprint race victory as Drugovich charges to fourth
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Spa: Lawson takes sprint race victory as Drugovich charges to fourth

Liam Lawson dominated to take his third FIA Formula 2 win of the season at Spa, enduring a late safety car restart to secure his first win since Paul Ricard.

F2 Spa: Drugovich takes feature race pole
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Spa: Drugovich takes feature race pole

Felipe Drugovich snatched his third FIA Formula 2 pole of the season at Spa, marking his first start from the front since Monaco.

Calderon replaces Bolukbasi at Charouz for remainder of F2 season
FIA F2 FIA F2

Calderon replaces Bolukbasi at Charouz for remainder of F2 season

Tatiana Calderon will make her return to FIA Formula 2 from this weekend, joining Charouz Racing System in place of Cem Bolukbasi alongside Enzo Fittipaldi.

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Plus
FIA F2 FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Autosport how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Plus

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Despite having two talented drivers, albeit at very different stages of their careers, Prema Racing has had mixed fortunes in FIA Formula 2 this year. Both drivers told Autosport how they rate their seasons so far – and their next steps beyond 2022

FIA F2
Aug 24, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Two feature race wins in as many rounds have helped Logan Sargeant to emerge as the closest challenger to runaway Formula 2 points leader Felipe Drugovich. The Williams F1 junior couldn't have timed his rise better, with interest in grand prix racing on the rise in his US homeland, and he could be his country's best shot at getting a driver on the grid for the first time since 2015

FIA F2
Jul 16, 2022
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success Plus

The other Doohan charting his way to motorsport success

Heading into FIA Formula 2 this season, there was a lot of pressure on Jack Doohan. The 2021 F3 runner-up joined a new team for his next challenge, as well as signing up to the Alpine Academy. He told Autosport how he’s tackling the step up - with some help from his motorcycle legend father

FIA F2
Jun 16, 2022
The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

With a chaotic but “pretty much perfect” FIA Formula 2 weekend in Saudi Arabia behind him, Felipe Drugovich now leads the drivers’ standings in his third crack at the series. The Brazilian driver explains how he's improved amid some difficult years, and shares his dreams of ending his nation's absence from the F1 grid

FIA F2
Apr 1, 2022
The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2 Plus

The Red Bull junior aiming to emulate Piastri in F2

Norwegian talent Dennis Hauger has a tough act to follow in Oscar Piastri’s footsteps on his graduation to F2 as the reigning F3 champion with Prema. Here’s what he makes of the task ahead of him

FIA F2
Mar 16, 2022
The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022 Plus

The other Mercedes F1 young gun facing a big 2022

With a disappointing 2021 season behind him, Frederik Vesti makes the move up to FIA Formula 2 with a reinvigorated sense of determination. Could this finally be the breakthrough year for the talented Mercedes junior?

FIA F2
Mar 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.